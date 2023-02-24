Gold Tree Announces Change of Name and Trading Symbol

Vancouver, February 24, 2023 - Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (CSE: GTX) ("Gold Tree" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will change its name to "Live Energy Minerals Corp." from "Gold Tree Resources Corp." and begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new name at the market open on March 1, 2023. The Company will also concurrently change its stock symbol to "LIVE" on the CSE.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA53804B1022 and 53804B102, respectively.

About Gold Tree Resources Ltd.

Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (CSE: GTX) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of North American mining projects. The Company seeks to identify large-scale source areas of economic mineralization to create value for its shareholders. Gold Tree holds an option to purchase 100% interest in the SkyGold Project, in the British Columbia's Cariboo Placer Gold Region, the highest producing placer gold camp in British Columbia, Canada. Gold Tree also owns Lithium Valley Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary holding 100% interest in and to the McDermitt Lithium Property located in Nevada, USA. For further information, please visit http://www.goldtreeresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Adrian Smith, CEO and director

T: 604-687-2038

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

For further information, please contact us at goldtreeresources@gmail.com.

