1111 Exploration Corp. Appoints Eric Roth, Sylvain Laberge and Rob Duncan as Advisors

Vancouver, February 24, 2023 - 1111 Exploration Corp. (CSE: ELVN) (the "Company" or "ELVN") is pleased to announce that Eric Roth, Sylvain Laberge and Rob Duncan have joined the Company as advisors effective immediately.

Eric Roth - President, CEO & Director of Capella Minerals Ltd.

Eric holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia and is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Mariana Resources Ltd., which was acquired by Sandstorm Gold Royalties in July 2017 for the high-grade Hod Maden copper-gold discovery in NE Turkey. Prior to this, Mr. Roth was Chief Executive Officer of Aegean Metals Group Inc. (original acquirer of the Hod Maden project) and President and Chief Executive Officer of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. (discoverer of the high-grade Cerro Moro gold-silver deposit in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, which was acquired by Yamana Gold Inc. in mid-2012 for CAD 440M).

Eric worked for AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. ("AGA") between 2002 and 2008, initially as the Lima-based Peruvian project and South American opportunities manager and subsequently as the Johannesburg-based Global Head of greenfields exploration. During his Johannesburg tenure, AGA's greenfields exploration teams brought in over 20+Moz Au in new Inferred Resources through discoveries in Colombia (Colosa, Gramalote), Australia (Tropicana), and the DRC (Mongwalu) at a discovery cost of <USD 15/oz. Prior to AGA, Eric worked with TSX-listed Aur Resources Inc., discoverer of the high-grade Louvicourt VMS deposit located near Val d'Or, Quebec.

Eric is currently a Non-Executive Director of Ivory Coast-focused Awale Resources Ltd. He is also a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM), a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG), and principal of consulting firm ER Global Consulting SA.

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO and Director of 1844 Resources Inc. ("1884")

After obtaining a degree in hotel management, Sylvain entered into a sales career in different sectors. He became part of a new company founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc., an enterprise specializing in investor relations, where he became Vice-President and developed an interest in emerging companies, and especially mining exploration. Sylvain has been managing 1844, formerly Gespeg Copper Resources Inc., since 2013, and also managed other junior companies during that period. Over the years, he assisted a number of companies in raising over 100,000,000 dollars. He is presently a director of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. and a director of Royal Helium Ltd. Sylvain has also been on the Board of Directors of La Maison des Greffés Lina Cyr for the last 20 years, a Non-Profit Organization that helps people from regions outside of Montréal waiting for transplants. Sylvain a long-time cyclist, is also on the organization of Défi Vélo, an annual 330 km two day event from Montreal to Québec City that raises money for La Maison des Greffés Lina Cyr.

Rob Duncan, M.Sc. - VP Exploration of Alianza Minerals

Rob has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration with a wide range of companies, from major producers, such as Rio Tinto and Inmet Mining Corporation, to junior explorers. He has held senior management positions at several junior explorers exploring throughout the North American Cordillera, Canadian Shield and Eastern Europe on a wide variety of deposit types including orogenic gold, porphyry copper (gold), VMS, intrusion related gold, and epithermal gold-silver systems. He also has over ten years of management experience specifically with prospect generator companies, having held the position of Exploration Manager at Rimfire Minerals Corp. and VP Exploration and Project Development at Evrim Resources Corp.

Sven Gollan, Manager of Business Development, comments; "We are excited to welcome three new ELVN team members to our Special Advisory Board, each with a unique and specialized expertise in one of our three target areas going forward. With their individual experience in Norway/Finland, Quebec/Ontario and BC/Yukon, our new advisors bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable in helping us advance our exploration and development efforts in these important regions going forward. We are confident that their insights and guidance will help us achieve our goals and position our company for success."

CEO, Rob Cameron comments; "We are pleased to have Eric, Sylvain and Rob join the Company in an advisory role. These three additions are a welcome addition to our expanding technical and advisory team."

About 1111 Exploration Corp.:

1111 Exploration Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral projects. The Company is currently in the process of a name change whereby it will be called Teako Minerals Corp.

