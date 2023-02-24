Muzhu Mining Approves Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, February 24, 2023 - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has granted incentive stock options to participants of the grant to acquire an aggregate of 1,175,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.10 cents (the "options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring February 16, 2028.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Tong

Interim CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 1-226-455-5644

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province of China.

