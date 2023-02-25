Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2023 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 24, 2023. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.
In respect of election of the Company's directors, all six management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:
|Nominee
|Total Votes
Cast
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
(Abstained)
|% Withheld
(Abstained)
|John Webster
|103,860,075
|91,019,097
|87.64
|12,840,978
|12.36
|Matthew P. James
|103,860,075
|102,999,097
|99.17
|860,978
|0.83
|David B. Dreisinger
|103,860,075
|103,010,597
|99.18
|849,478
|0.82
|Gregory P. Martyr
|103,860,075
|102,692,926
|98.88
|1,167,149
|1.12
|Thomas M. Stepien
|103,860,075
|102,996,196
|99.17
|863,879
|0.83
|Hanna E. Schweitz
|103,860,075
|103,013,067
|99.18
|847,008
|0.82
Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:
|Total Votes
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes
Against
|% Against
|Votes
Withheld
/Abstained
|Resolution 1 - Setting the number of directors of the Company at six
|103,870,075
|103,080,165
|99.24
|742,010
|0.71
|47,900
|Resolution 3 - Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
|105,165,191
|105,028,536
|99.87
|Nil
|Nil
|136,655
|Resolution 4 - Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)
|103,870,075
|102,361,557
|98.55
|673,515
|0.65
|835,003
(1) In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,852,899 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast in respect of this resolution was 100,017,176, of which 98,508,658 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 98.49% of the total votes cast, and 673,515 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.67% of the total votes cast.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:
|Nominee
|Total Proxies Received
|Proxy
directed to
vote For
|Proxy
directed
to vote Against
|Proxy
directed to Abstained
|Proxy
could vote
at their discretion
|Resolution 1 - Setting the number of directors of the Company at six
|103,870,075
|103,080,165
|742,010
|47,900
|Nil
|Resolution 2 -
Election of directors:
|John Webster
|103,860,075
|91,019,097
|N/A
|12,840,978
|Nil
|Matthew P.
James
|103,860,075
|102,999,097
|N/A
|860,978
|Nil
|David B.
Dreisinger
|103,860,075
|103,010,597
|N/A
|849,478
|Nil
|Gregory P.
Martyr
|103,860,075
|102,692,926
|N/A
|1,167,149
|Nil
|Thomas M.
Stepien
|103,860,075
|102,996,196
|N/A
|863,879
|Nil
|Hanna E.
Schweitz
|103,860,075
|103,013,067
|N/A
|847,008
|Nil
|Resolution 3 - Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company
|105,165,191
|105,028,536
|N/A
|136,655
|Nil
|Resolution 4 - Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)
|100,017,176
|98,508,658
|673,515
|835,003
|Nil
(1) Excludes 3,852,899 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.
A total of 103,860,075 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors (resolution 2) representing approximately 25.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 103,870,075 common shares were voted in connection with resolutions 1 and 4 above, representing approximately 25.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 105,165,191 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 3 above, representing approximately 26.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.
The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.
Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSXV and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.
Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
