Euro Manganese Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2023 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favour of all matters of business brought before them at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 24, 2023. Detailed results of the voting from the Meeting are set out below.



In respect of election of the Company's directors, all six management nominees standing for re-election were elected as set out below based on a vote conducted by ballot:

(Abstained) John Webster 103,860,075 91,019,097 87.64 12,840,978 12.36 Matthew P. James 103,860,075 102,999,097 99.17 860,978 0.83 David B. Dreisinger 103,860,075 103,010,597 99.18 849,478 0.82 Gregory P. Martyr 103,860,075 102,692,926 98.88 1,167,149 1.12 Thomas M. Stepien 103,860,075 102,996,196 99.17 863,879 0.83 Hanna E. Schweitz 103,860,075 103,013,067 99.18 847,008 0.82

Other matters of business at the Meeting, all of which were also carried out and decided by ballot, were approved as set out below:

/Abstained Resolution 1 - Setting the number of directors of the Company at six



103,870,075 103,080,165 99.24 742,010 0.71 47,900 Resolution 3 - Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company



105,165,191 105,028,536 99.87 Nil Nil 136,655 Resolution 4 - Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1)



103,870,075 102,361,557 98.55 673,515 0.65 835,003

(1) In accordance with the rules of the ASX, shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's stock option plan by a majority of the votes cast, with the 3,852,899 votes cast by directors of the Company excluded from the vote. Based on this exclusion, the total number of votes cast in respect of this resolution was 100,017,176, of which 98,508,658 votes were cast for the resolution, representing 98.49% of the total votes cast, and 673,515 votes were cast against the resolution, representing 0.67% of the total votes cast.





In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2(e), the following information is being provided for the aggregate number of securities for which valid proxies were received before the Meeting:

at their discretion Resolution 1 - Setting the number of directors of the Company at six 103,870,075 103,080,165 742,010 47,900 Nil Resolution 2 -

Election of directors: John Webster 103,860,075 91,019,097 N/A 12,840,978 Nil Matthew P.

James 103,860,075 102,999,097 N/A 860,978 Nil David B.

Dreisinger 103,860,075 103,010,597 N/A 849,478 Nil Gregory P.

Martyr 103,860,075 102,692,926 N/A 1,167,149 Nil Thomas M.

Stepien 103,860,075 102,996,196 N/A 863,879 Nil Hanna E.

Schweitz 103,860,075 103,013,067 N/A 847,008 Nil Resolution 3 - Appointment of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers LLP as Auditors of the Company 105,165,191 105,028,536 N/A 136,655 Nil Resolution 4 - Re-approval of the Company's Stock Option Plan (1) 100,017,176 98,508,658 673,515 835,003 Nil

(1) Excludes 3,852,899 votes cast by proxy by directors of the Company.





A total of 103,860,075 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors (resolution 2) representing approximately 25.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 103,870,075 common shares were voted in connection with resolutions 1 and 4 above, representing approximately 25.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. A total of 105,165,191 common shares were voted in connection with resolution 3 above, representing approximately 26.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company eligible to vote at the Meeting. The results of all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSXV and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.