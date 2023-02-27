Viva Gold Announces Private Placement Offering

Vancouver, February 27, 2022 - Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 21,428,571 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.23 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Viva Gold plans to allocate the net proceeds of the Offering principally towards drilling operations and completion of additional technical and environmental baseline studies at its Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah"), and secondarily for general working capital purposes.

"Viva has received expressions of support for funding additional drilling and technical work at Tonopah from its major shareholders, who together own over 50% of Viva's outstanding shares, representing a strong vote of confidence in Viva and it's Tonopah Gold Project. This financing will allow us to follow-up on the exceptional drill results from our 2022 drilling programs at Tonopah, with the goal of adding to our gold resource base and to move the project into feasibility study and permitting," stated James Hesketh, President and CEO. "Tonopah, located in the world-class mining friendly Walker Lane trend of western Nevada, has a strong core of near-surface measured and indicated gold resource with excellent exploration upside potential. This, combined with paved road access and power and water infrastructure, makes the project a strong target for development and value addition."

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Shares in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Shares subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Shares paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

About Viva Gold

Viva Gold Corp. holds 100% of Tonopah gold project ("Tonopah"), located on the world class Walker Lane mineral trend in western Nevada, approximately 30 minutes' drive southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain mine and

20 minutes' drive from the Town of Tonopah. Prior to its 2022 drilling program, Tonopah had a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at a gold grade of 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Work is underway to add 22 additional dill-holes drilled in 2022 with exceptionally positive results to the resource base. The gold resource at Tonopah is generally well oxidized and is amenable to both heap leach and leach mill processing for gold recovery. The project enjoys exceptional infrastructure with paved road access and nearby commercially available water and grid electric power. Viva has worked with its regulators to significantly advanced its environmental, social and technical baseline study work at Tonopah to support future environmental and project development permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to the Tonopah project as it is advanced to feasibility study and permitting.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 91.8 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.

