McFarlane Lake Mining to Conduct Its Annual General Meeting on March 6, 2023

Toronto, February 27, 2023 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (NEO: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) ("McFarlane" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is announcing today that it will conduct its in-person 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wildeboer Dellelce Place, 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1.

Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023, will be able to vote their shares on the proposals to be considered at the AGM either at the meeting or by proxy in advance of the meeting. Proxies must be received by 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2023.

As well as conducting the business of the AGM, management will provide a presentation regarding recent progress at its High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties and offer the opportunity for investors to ask questions.

The Company recently announced several promising drilling results at its High Lake property. Two holes, MLHL-22-06 and MLM-22-17, were the top 4 and the top 3 intersections on Junior Mining Hub for the week of January 13, 2023, and the week of February 10, 2023, respectively.

Mark Trevisiol, Chairman and CEO of McFarlane, said, "We are excited to be holding our first Annual General Meeting as a company. We have made significant progress in the past year and are thrilled to be able to share details regarding our recent developments and the potential that lies ahead. We look forward to engaging with our shareholders at the AGM and hearing their thoughts."

