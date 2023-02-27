Taurus Gold Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market and Announces DTC Eligibility

Edmonton, February 27, 2023 - Taurus Gold Corp. (CSE: TAUR) (OTCQB: TARGF) ("Taurus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that commencing market open on February 27, 2023, its common shares will be listed for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the trading symbol TARGF.

Taurus's CEO, Mr. Trevor Harding, comments, "This is an exciting and important opportunity for Taurus, this platform will enable to Company to expand existing and prospective U.S. shareholders. The OTCQB listing is an important milestone for Taurus and allows for greater exposure and accessibility to the Company."

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find information and trading statistics on Taurus at OTC Markets.

OTCQB trading offers companies the advantages of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Investors can benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and therefore accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TAUR.

About the Company

Taurus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the Dawson Range Gold Belt which stretches from the Yukon-Alaska border. The Company currently operates the Charlotte property project. The region is characterized by gold veins and breccia, as well as copper-gold porphyry mineralization. Taurus Gold Corp. has an option to earn 100% interest in the Charlotte property.

For further information, please see www.taurusgold.ca or contact info@taurusgold.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

