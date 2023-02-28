Arbor to Seek Shareholder Approval to Change Name to Arbor Battery Metals Corp.

Vancouver, February 27, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) announces that it intends to seek shareholder approval at an upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") to change the name (the "Name Change") of the Company to "Arbor Battery Metals Corp." The Name Change is part of a larger corporate re-branding of the Company planned for the coming months intended to better align the name with current initiatives being pursued by the Company.

The Company will provide further information regarding the date of the Meeting, and the timeline for completion of the re-branding, as it becomes available. Completion of the Name Change remains subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

The Company's Jarnet Lithium Project covers multiple pegmatite dikes which the Company's geological team have identified as similar to the pegmatite dikes on Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (PMET) CV-5 target. The Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 70 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet south claim block is less than two km northwest of PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone, where an aggressive diamond drill program is in process, having made a number of significant discoveries. PMET recently reported 156.9 meters of 2.12 per cent Li2O (lithium oxide), including 25 m of 5.04 per cent Li2O (see PMET news release, January 19, 2023) from the CV-5 pegmatite zone on the Corvette-FCI property.

Note: Company management cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

