Thesis Gold Drills 7.00 Metres of 11.69 g/t Au at the Bonanza-Ridge Zone

Vancouver, February 28, 2023 - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A2QQ0Y) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the Bonanza-Ridge Zone at the Ranch Gold Project in British Columbia's Toodoggone mining district.

Highlights

Ridge hole 22RDGDD047 returned 7.00 metres (m) core length of 11.69 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 5.32 g/t silver (Ag) or 11.76 g/t AuEq** (Table 1), including 2.00 m of 36.43 g/t Au, 11.88 g/t Ag or 36.57 g/t AuEq** (Figures 1). This is the most southerly hole drilled at the Ridge zone and deepest on that section, demonstrating excellent downdip continuity across numerous drill holes. The zone remains open down plunge and along strike (Figure 1).

Bonanza hole 22BNZDD018 intercepted over 80.00 m of pervasive alteration from surface that includes 3 separate zones of mineralization (figure 1 & 2); 10.26 m of 2.07 g/t AuEq** 24.00 m of 1.69 g/t AuEq** 5.00 m of 1.83 g/t AuEq** This hole is in the very sparsely drilled Bonanza-Ridge connector zone.

A deeper interval in 22BNZDD018 intersected the Bonanza Zone; 30.00 m of 2.00 g/t AuEq**, incl. 12.00 m of 2.82 g/t AuEq**, and 7.08 m of 2.61 g/t AuEq**

Strong gold mineralization over wide intercepts at the Bonanza-Ridge Zone further extended mineralization (Figure 1 and Table 1). 22RDGDD029: 10.00 m of 2.28 g/t AuEq** 22BNZDD016: 25.00 m of 1.04 g/t AuEq**

Bonanza-Ridge mineralization extends over 700 m along strike.

Mineralization associated with northwest and northeast-oriented structures continues to demonstrate good continuity and remains open along strike.

Ewan Webster, President, and CEO, commented, "Drilling activities at the Bonanza-Ridge Zone have produced noteworthy gold and silver intercepts from surface and maintained consistency in grade and continuity at depth. The persistently favorable outcomes thus far demonstrate the immense potential for the resource and highlight the significance of this rapidly expanding area, which will remain a principal area of focus for our upcoming 2023 drill program."

Drill holes 22BNZDD016-19 intercepted significant intervals of strong mineralization at or near surface in an area with considerable opportunity to expand on the mineralized footprint (Figure 1). The mineralized leached, vuggy-silica-altered rocks intersected near surface in these holes are similar in character to the broad zones of mineralization encountered in hole 22BNZDD008 and 22BNZDD009 (Figure 1; see news release from Nov. 7th, 2022) along the northeast extension of the Bonanza Trend. 2023 drilling will continue to test for near-surface mineralization in this very prospective zone between these two well defined trends.

Table 1: Drill core assay results from the Bonanza-Ridge Zone.

Drillhole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 22BNZDD010

13.00 14.13 1.13 2.25 1.72 2.27

23.00 29.00 6.00 0.44 21.67 0.71 incl. 24.04 26.00 1.96 0.85 47.01 1.44

51.00 56.42 5.42 0.27 1.74 0.29 incl. 51.00 52.26 1.26 0.60 3.74 0.64 22BNZDD011

48.00 69.00 21.00 0.81 3.67 0.86 incl. 51.16 53.00 1.84 3.52 10.17 3.65 and incl. 67.00 69.00 2.00 3.12 4.66 3.17

75.92 97.00 21.08 0.16 1.40 0.18 22BNZDD012

96.00 128.00 32.00 0.40 1.76 0.42 and incl. 119.93 128.00 8.07 1.18 4.29 1.24 22BNZDD013

55.00 57.00 2.00 0.24 0.17 0.24

61.00 67.00 6.00 0.37 0.65 0.38 incl. 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.55 1.61 1.57

125.69 127.00 1.31 0.28 4.36 0.33 22BNZDD015

128.00 138.93 10.93 1.00 1.48 1.02 incl. 128.00 129.42 1.42 4.98 1.26 5.00 and incl. 136.75 137.21 0.46 3.37 4.85 3.43 22BNZDD016

10.00 35.00 25.00 0.76 23.04 1.04 incl. 12.00 20.00 8.00 1.35 44.41 1.90

115.00 125.00 10.00 1.24 4.99 1.30 incl. 119.00 122.00 3.00 3.35 13.99 3.52 22BNZDD017

8.00 44.00 36.00 0.17 14.28 0.35 incl. 11.00 27.00 16.00 0.38 23.13 0.66

106.00 108.08 2.08 0.52 2.73 0.56 22BNZDD018

2.74 13.00 10.26 0.74 107.06 2.07 incl. 6.00 12.00 6.00 1.26 142.03 2.95

26.00 50.00 24.00 1.32 29.60 1.69 incl. 26.00 34.00 8.00 2.82 36.66 3.28 and incl. 42.00 47.00 5.00 1.42 32.94 1.83

145.00 175.00 30.00 1.89 8.18 2.00 incl. 149.00 161.00 12.00 2.64 14.75 2.82 and incl. 167.00 174.08 7.08 2.51 7.98 2.61 22BNZDD019

6.00 15.00 9.00 0.23 14.02 0.41

38.00 70.00 32.00 0.30 14.25 0.48 incl. 38.00 57.00 19.00 0.50 11.69 0.64 incl. 45.00 48.00 3.00 1.17 10.63 1.30 and incl. 62.00 70.00 8.00 0.00 25.56 0.32

153.88 162.41 8.53 1.24 2.93 1.28 22RDGDD029

35.00 38.00 3.00 0.67 13.89 0.85

71.30 77.00 5.70 1.32 24.83 1.63

88.00 98.00 10.00 2.18 7.59 2.28 Incl. 88.00 94.00 6.00 3.40 9.01 3.51 and incl. 89.00 91.00 2.00 7.19 11.53 7.33 22RDGDD038

180.00 182.00 2.00 0.00 27.10 0.34

253.29 254.83 1.54 0.00 46.36 0.58 22RDGDD039

129.00 156.00 27.00 0.41 22.63 0.70 Incl. 141.00 143.45 2.45 2.45 9.98 2.57 22RDGDD046

138.00 142.00 4.00 0.39 1.06 0.40

148.00 153.00 5.00 0.86 1.97 0.89 22RDGDD047

150.00 151.00 1.00 1.03 0.51 1.03

184.00 191.00 7.00 11.69 5.32 11.76 incl. 184.00 190.00 6.00 13.50 5.84 13.58 and incl. 184.00 186.00 2.00 36.43 11.88 36.57

184.00 185.00 1.00 58.10 16.40 58.31

205.44 215.00 9.56 0.74 2.71 0.78



*True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling.

**AuEq calculated on 1:80 gold-to-silver.





Figure 1. Overview of the Bonanza-Ridge Zone with drill collars and interpretation.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/156428_4b61e153a428b80e_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Cross section showing drill hole 22BNZDD018 & 22BNZDD017.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2191/156428_4b61e153a428b80e_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Drill intervals with visible gold were assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Thesis Gold Inc.

"Ewan Webster"

Ewan Webster Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO, and Director

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the resource potential of the 17,832-hectare Ranch Gold Project located in the "Golden Horseshoe" area of northern British Columbia, approximately 300 km north of Smithers, B.C. For further details about the Ranch Gold Project and the 2021 and 2022 drill programs, please click here and watch the videos on the project.

