Aya Gold & Silver Extends High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Diamond drill hole DZG-SF-22-176 intercepted 4,980 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 7.5 meters ("m"), including 9,234 g/t Ag over 4.0m.





At the central zone just below the 2,000m level confirming the high-grade zone from the December 21, 2022 update,





hole TD28-22-2000-401 intercepted 2,035 g/t Ag over 10.8m including



§ 3,502 g/t Ag over 6.0m







hole TD28-22-2000-403 intercepted 1,081 g/t Ag over 13.2m including



§ 5,275 g/t Ag over 2.4m





At the central zone just above the 1,950m level,

hole TD28-22-1950-416 intercepted 3,998 g/t Ag over 6.0m





From surface in the central area, hole ZG-DCD-22-07 intersected 846 g/t Ag over 9.5m, confirming high-grade mineralization at depth toward the contact with the granite.





Launch of the deeper drilling campaign at Zgounder deposit with two rigs at surface and one rig underground

"Today's drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-DCD-22-07 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO." We are encouraged by these results, which together with previous surface intercepts ZG-DCD-22-06 and ZG-22-64, expand the down-plunge potential of the mineralized system toward the granite."

Included in this release are results for 92 holes, which include 3 surface diamond drill hole ("DDH"), 20 underground DDH, 38 T28 and 31 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-DCD-22-07 196.0 205.5 846 9.5 8,041 Underground DDH DZG-SF-22-176 16.0 23.5 4980 7.5 37,348 including 16.5 20.5 9234 4.0 36,936 Underground T28 TD28-22-1950-413 7.2 16.8 776 9.6 7,445 TD28-22-1950-416 15.6 21.6 3998 6.0 23,986 TD28-22-1950-417 4.8 19.2 600 14.4 8,634 including 4.8 9.6 1551 4.8 7,444 TD28-22-2000-401 13.2 24.0 2035 10.8 21,976 including 14.4 20.4 3502 6.0 21,014 TD28-22-2000-403 13.2 26.4 1081 13.2 14,264 including 16.8 19.2 5275 2.4 12,659 TD28-22-2075-384 18.0 21.6 1961 3.6 7,061 Underground YACK YAKD-22-1950-137 18.0 30.0 462 12.0 5,545 YAKD-22-1950-141 16.8 24.0 727 7.2 5,235 YAKD-22-1950-142 0.0 7.2 3061 7.2 22,036 YAKD-22-1950-142 26.4 50.4 479 24.0 11,491 YAKD-22-1950-144 37.2 50.4 1286 13.2 16,980 YAKD-22-1950-146 0.0 7.2 2630 7.2 18,935 including 4.8 6.0 14416 1.2 17,299 YAKD-22-1950-147 0.0 4.8 2343 4.8 11,245 YAKD-23-2030-160 44.4 50.4 884 6.0 5,302

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag Length (m)* Ag x width (g/t) Surface DDH ZG-22-68 226.5 228.5 1014 2.0 2,028 ZG-22-69 96.5 97.5 1104 1.0 1,104 ZG-22-69 100.5 104.0 183 3.5 640 ZG-DCD-22-07 196.0 205.5 846 9.5 8,041 ZG-DCD-22-07 250.5 253.5 301 3.0 903 ZG-DCD-22-07 270.5 276.0 384 5.5 2,114 Underground DDH DZG-SF-22-123 3.0 4.0 76 1.0 76 DZG-SF-22-123 3.0 5.0 80 2.0 159 DZG-SF-22-125 31.5 36.0 229 4.5 1,032 DZG-SF-22-125 44.5 46.0 96 1.5 144 DZG-SF-22-125 49.0 53.5 325 4.5 1,461 DZG-SF-22-138 131.0 132.5 434 1.5 651 DZG-SF-22-138 137.0 138.5 144 1.5 216 DZG-SF-22-139 4.5 6.0 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-22-139 7.5 9.0 143 1.5 214 DZG-SF-22-139 132.5 134.5 515 2.0 1,029 DZG-SF-22-141 3.5 4.5 732 1.0 732 DZG-SF-22-141 68.5 70.0 119 1.5 179 DZG-SF-22-141 77.5 80.5 258 3.0 773 DZG-SF-22-143 51.5 52.0 110 0.5 55 DZG-SF-22-143 54.0 55.5 126 1.5 189 DZG-SF-22-144 11.5 21.5 390 10.0 3,897 including 17.0 19.5 976 2.5 2,441 DZG-SF-22-144 64.0 68.5 2192 4.5 9,864 DZG-SF-22-145 17.5 20.0 483 2.5 1,207 DZG-SF-22-145 27.5 29.0 100 1.5 151 DZG-SF-22-145 64.5 74.0 393 9.5 3,734 including 64.5 67.0 978 2.5 2,444 DZG-SF-22-146 75.0 76.0 110 1.0 110 DZG-SF-22-147 37.5 39.0 92 1.5 137 DZG-SF-22-148 13.0 14.0 206 1.0 206 DZG-SF-22-148 20.5 22.5 407 2.0 814 DZG-SF-22-148 63.0 63.5 143 0.5 72 DZG-SF-22-149 18.0 19.0 1319 1.0 1,319 DZG-SF-22-149 21.0 22.0 83 1.0 83 DZG-SF-22-149 29.5 30.5 126 1.0 126 DZG-SF-22-149 55.0 56.5 104 1.5 156 DZG-SF-22-149 61.5 63.0 167 1.5 250 DZG-SF-22-151 128.0 129.5 266 1.5 398 DZG-SF-22-168 18.0 20.5 972 2.5 2,429 DZG-SF-22-173 17.0 17.5 122 0.5 61 DZG-SF-22-173 58.5 60.0 486 1.5 729 DZG-SF-22-173 87.0 88.5 230 1.5 345 DZG-SF-22-176 16.0 23.5 4980 7.5 37,348 including 16.5 20.5 9234 4.0 36,936 DZG-SF-22-176 53.0 54.5 271 1.5 406 DZG-SF-22-179 63.0 64.5 414 1.5 621 DZG-SF-22-183 0.5 5.5 964 5.0 4,819 including 3.0 4.5 2790 1.5 4,185 DZG-SF-22-184 12.0 13.5 718 1.5 1,077 DZG-SF-22-184 17.5 20.5 218 3.0 653 DZG-SF-22-184 29.5 30.0 346 0.5 173 DZG-SF-22-184 51.0 51.5 164 0.5 82 DZG-SF-22-184 66.0 66.5 564 0.5 282 DZG-SF-22-184 72.0 74.0 576 2.0 1,152 Underground T28 TD28-22-1950-409 13.2 18.0 385 4.8 1,846 TD28-22-1950-410 8.4 13.2 103 4.8 492 TD28-22-1950-412 1.2 2.4 87 1.2 104 TD28-22-1950-413 7.2 16.8 776 9.6 7,445 including 12.0 14.4 1906 2.4 4,574 TD28-22-1950-414 6.0 7.2 236 1.2 283 TD28-22-1950-414 10.8 12.0 90 1.2 108 TD28-22-1950-415 2.4 4.8 132 2.4 316 TD28-22-1950-416 2.4 3.6 1226 1.2 1,471 TD28-22-1950-416 15.6 21.6 3998 6.0 23,986 TD28-22-1950-417 4.8 19.2 600 14.4 8,634 including 4.8 9.6 1551 4.8 7,444 TD28-22-1950-424 18.0 19.2 475 1.2 570 TD28-22-1950-426 13.2 14.4 151 1.2 181 TD28-22-2000-398 9.6 13.2 493 3.6 1,774 TD28-22-2000-399 9.6 14.4 98 4.8 471 TD28-22-2000-401 2.4 3.6 80 1.2 96 TD28-22-2000-401 13.2 24.0 2035 10.8 21,976 including 14.4 20.4 3502 6.0 21,014 TD28-22-2000-403 13.2 26.4 1081 13.2 14,264 including 16.8 19.2 5275 2.4 12,659 TD28-22-2000-405 20.4 21.6 88 1.2 105 TD28-22-2000-406 20.4 26.4 295 6.0 1,772 TD28-22-2000-407 7.2 8.4 148 1.2 178 TD28-22-2000-408 9.6 18.0 220 8.4 1,850 TD28-22-2075-374 0.0 2.4 216 2.4 517 TD28-22-2075-384 18.0 21.6 1961 3.6 7,061 TD28-22-2075-428 7.2 8.4 242 1.2 290 TD28-22-2075-429 0.0 1.2 167 1.2 200 TD28-22-2075-431 9.6 12.0 180 2.4 431 TD28-22-2075-434 0.0 21.6 217 21.6 4,676 TD28-22-2075-435 8.4 9.6 143 1.2 171 TD28-22-2075-438 9.6 10.8 242 1.2 290 TD28-22-2075-444 19.2 25.2 107 6.0 640 TD28-22-2075-448 3.6 4.8 1249 1.2 1,499 TD28-22-2075-448 6.0 7.2 93 1.2 112 TD28-22-2075-448 16.8 19.2 137 2.4 328 TD28-22-2075-449 2.4 3.6 485 1.2 582 TD28-23-1975-458 0.0 1.2 655 1.2 785 TD28-23-1975-459 7.2 9.6 628 2.4 1,506 TD28-23-1975-459 20.4 22.8 101 2.4 242 TD28-23-1975-480 19.2 22.8 203 3.6 730 TD28-23-1975-481 0.0 10.8 256 10.8 2,770 TD28-23-2075-463 3.6 6.0 273 2.4 ,655 TD28-23-2075-465 22.8 24.0 107 1.2 128 TD28-23-2075-468 1.2 4.8 485 3.6 1,746 TD28-23-2075-469 0.0 3.6 275 3.6 989 TD28-23-2125-478 0.0 1.2 87 1.2 104 Underground YACK YAKD-22-1950-102 32.4 34.8 216 2.4 519 YAKD-22-1950-102 48.0 50.4 344 2.4 826 YAKD-22-1950-104 38.4 40.8 340 2.4 816 YAKD-22-1950-108 0.0 2.4 157 2.4 376 YAKD-22-1950-108 26.4 27.6 175 1.2 210 YAKD-22-1950-109 0.0 2.4 170 2.4 409 YAKD-22-1950-111 14.4 15.6 240 1.2 287 YAKD-22-1950-114 22.8 24.0 108 1.2 130 YAKD-22-1950-114 28.8 30.0 102 1.2 123 YAKD-22-1950-116 10.8 13.2 464 2.4 1,114 YAKD-22-1950-120 13.2 14.4 134 1.2 161 YAKD-22-1950-130 6.0 7.2 90 1.2 108 YAKD-22-1950-132 19.2 24.0 136 4.8 651 YAKD-22-1950-133 25.2 26.4 93 1.2 112 YAKD-22-1950-133 46.8 48.0 170 1.2 204 YAKD-22-1950-135 18.0 19.2 1822 1.2 2,186 YAKD-22-1950-136 16.8 19.2 784 2.4 1,882 YAKD-22-1950-136 21.6 22.8 107 1.2 128 YAKD-22-1950-136 43.2 46.8 96 3.6 346 YAKD-22-1950-137 18.0 30.0 462 12.0 5,545 YAKD-22-1950-137 40.8 45.6 351 4.8 1,682 YAKD-22-1950-139 9.6 12.0 207 2.4 496 YAKD-22-1950-140 19.2 21.6 82 2.4 196 YAKD-22-1950-140 26.4 27.6 76 1.2 91 YAKD-22-1950-140 38.4 42.0 412 3.6 1,483 YAKD-22-1950-141 16.8 24.0 727 7.2 5,235 including 16.8 20.4 1361 3.6 4,898 YAKD-22-1950-141 25.2 26.4 112 1.2 134 YAKD-22-1950-142 0.0 7.2 3061 7.2 22,036 YAKD-22-1950-142 19.2 21.6 194 2.4 466 YAKD-22-1950-142 26.4 50.4 479 24.0 11,491 YAKD-22-1950-144 18.0 19.2 83 1.2 99 YAKD-22-1950-144 37.2 50.4 1286 13.2 16,980 YAKD-22-1950-146 0.0 7.2 2630 7.2 18,935 including 4.8 6.0 14416 1.2 17,299 YAKD-22-1950-146 25.2 28.8 263 3.6 947 YAKD-22-1950-147 0.0 4.8 2343 4.8 11,245 YAKD-22-1950-147 27.6 31.2 159 3.6 571 YAKD-22-1950-147 50.4 51.6 593 1.2 711 YAKD-22-1950-148 0.0 4.8 377 4.8 1,808 YAKD-22-1950-148 26.4 27.6 177 1.2 212 YAKD-22-1950-148 42.0 43.2 84 1.2 101 YAKD-22-1950-148 51.6 54.0 1627 2.4 3,904 YAKD-23-1975-154 2.4 3.6 77 1.2 92 YAKD-23-1975-154 28.8 33.6 132 4.8 634 YAKD-23-1975-155 14.4 20.4 366 6.0 2,196 YAKD-23-1975-155 26.4 27.6 1286 1.2 1,543 YAKD-23-1975-155 31.2 32.4 149 1.2 179 YAKD-23-2000-163 4.8 10.8 797 6.0 4,783 YAKD-23-2000-164 6.0 7.2 76 1.2 91 YAKD-23-2000-164 9.6 14.4 241 4.8 1,156 YAKD-23-2030-156 2.4 6.0 740 3.6 2,664 YAKD-23-2030-156 12.0 13.2 81 1.2 97 YAKD-23-2030-156 27.6 28.8 88 1.2 105 YAKD-23-2030-156 32.4 33.6 442 1.2 530 YAKD-23-2030-156 45.6 46.8 234 1.2 281 YAKD-23-2030-157 7.2 8.4 108 1.2 130 YAKD-23-2030-157 10.8 12.0 106 1.2 128 YAKD-23-2030-157 13.2 18.0 494 4.8 2,372 YAKD-23-2030-157 37.2 38.4 361 1.2 433 YAKD-23-2030-158 8.4 13.2 472 4.8 2,263 YAKD-23-2030-158 21.6 25.2 115 3.6 413 YAKD-23-2030-158 38.4 40.8 241 2.4 578 YAKD-23-2030-159 19.2 22.8 477 3.6 1,716 YAKD-23-2030-159 26.4 28.8 131 2.4 314 YAKD-23-2030-159 39.6 43.2 112 3.6 405 YAKD-23-2030-160 10.8 12.0 130 1.2 156 YAKD-23-2030-160 44.4 50.4 884 6.0 5,302

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

