Big Gold Releases Samples of up to 8 g/t Gold on Its Martin Kenty Property Near First Mining Cameron Project

Toronto, February 28, 2023 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to report field sampling results from its 2022 fall work program (see press release dated November 30, 2022) on its expanded Martin Kenty Project ("MKP") adjacent to and partially surrounded by First Mining's Cameron Project near Kenora, Ontario.

The 2022 fall work program, which included field sampling, provided our technical team with important data that will help identify priority exploration targets for follow-up exploration that may include drilling. The large-scale land position now covers more than 20 km along favourable geology for gold mineralization in the highly prospective Cameron Lake gold belt in Northwest Ontario. Prospecting and sampling were completed on small portions of the newly acquired ground, as well as areas of the original MKP property that had not been previously evaluated or sampled.

The highlighted grab samples below include Sample 260905 of 8.04 grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au") and Sample 260926 of 8.37 g/t Au. Significant field sampling results are detailed below. A total of 44 grab samples were taken with more than 30% returning assays of more than 0.5 g/t Au. Grab samples by nature are not representative of overall grade or continuity of mineralization.

Sample ID g/t Au 260903 1.33 260904 1.84 260905 8.04 260909 1.68 260912 1.48 260917 2.01 260920 0.56 260923 0.74 260924 3.80 260925 2.62 260926 8.37 260928 0.85 260930 0.73 260931 1.21

Table 1: Q4 2022 Sampling Program Results

"It's encouraging to see strong gold assays from some initial work at our recently expanded property package, as well as from new areas we started to explore on our existing ground. It really highlights the potential of this area with exposed favourable rock types and shears that host gold mineralization. The work our field team did provides us with advanced targets and lays the groundwork for further target evaluation and development of initial drill targets," commented Big Gold President and CEO, Scott Walters.

The map below (Figure 1) illustrates the areas where samples were collected for analysis across the five focus areas including in the northwestern part of the recently expanded Martin-Kenty property. The encouraging results of the ground sampling indicate that MKP hosts key attributes consistent with areas underlain by a gold-enriched system. All of the samples collected in this phase of prospection were collected on mainland and accessible year-round via existing mining and forestry roads throughout the property as well as a local highway. The MKP is located approximately a 2.5 hr drive away from Winnipeg, Manitoba and 45 min from the Kenora airport, Ontario.







Figure 1: Martin Kenty Property Map

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

