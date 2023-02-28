Angkor Resources Advances Exploration at Andong Bor, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (February 28, 2023) - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or the "Company") announces the commencement of the Company's exploration on the Andong Bor copper gold porphyry property.

Previously, the Company confirmed a copper gold porphyry system on the Thmei North prospect with similar results on the Thmei South prospect. Angkor has strategically aligned with private Canadian company CANbodia Copper Corp. (CCC) to fund, explore and develop the Andong Bor license. ANGKOR ACQUIRES ANDONG BOR COPPER LICENSE AND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE | (angkorresources.com) Terry Lyon, Interim CEO of CCC, comments "Copper and gold remain key minerals of global demand, and we are very excited to work with Angkor and advance this project towards what we believe may be a precedent-setting discovery for copper gold in Cambodia."

Dennis Ouellette VP of Exploration adds, " This continuing exploration is to follow-up on the previously announced high-grade copper drill intervals and leads us to build solid value, define a resource, and prove a world-class projects in Cambodia."

Copper mineralization is within veins, stockworks, and disseminations in intrusive "crowded porphyry" rock as well as the mudstone wall rock.



Click Image To View Full Size

The program, initiated in February following the Environmental Impact Assessment, started with expanding the existing soil sampling program to the southern boundary of the property. This will consist of approximately 340 auger soil samples and is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

The previous wide spaced soil sampling program produced the sizable Thmei North and Thmei South soil copper and gold anomalies, approximately 500 meters by 500 meters each. The Thmei South anomaly is open to the south which is where this season's soil sampling program is starting. The samples will be analysed by the Company's portable XRF at its facility in Banlung, Ratanakiri province. Selected samples will be forwarded for verification and further gold analysis to ALS laboratory.



Click Image To View Full Size

As well, the samples will be analysed for clay alteration using the Company's TerraSpec mineral spectrometer to identify pathfinder minerals related to copper porphyry alteration.

When the regional soil survey is completed, it is anticipated that a tighter in-fill soil survey will be undertaken over selected targets on the Thmei North and Thmei South prospects to provide additional data within the wide spaced soil anomalies.

The license is due west of Ratanakiri province and straddles the Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces.

-------------------------

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The company holds multiple mineral exploration licenses in the country and in late 2022, its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada proves its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects across expanding jurisdictions.

ABOUT CANBODIA COPPER CORP.:

CANbodia Copper Corp. is a private Canadian company with dynamic executive leadership and expertise in mining projects, copper mineralization's and corporate finance. To date, CANbodia has been funded by a core group of shareholders, inclusive of financial support from its board of directors. CANbodia has strategically aligned with Angkor to fund, explore and develop the Andong Bor license. www.canbodiacopper.com

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.