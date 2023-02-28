Leocor Gold Provides Exploration Update

Vancouver, February 28, 2023 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE:LECR) (OTC:LECRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its over 150,000-hectare combined gold projects located in Newfoundland, Canada. The following summaries encompass exploration work to date at each of the Company's five prospective gold projects. Work programs for the 2023 field season are being finalized presently and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dorset (Baie Verte)

34 rock samples taken.

442 soil samples

18 RAB drill holes - 1023 meters - 681 samples

RAB drilling results received in late summer 2022 with 10.2 g/t Au gold intercept on a new drill target (Sharpie Ridge), and Over 1% Cu intercept on Copper Creek target (see Company news release dated December 7, 2022) warrant further drilling plans on Dorset. RAB or diamond drilling will be used to test the extents of mineralization on these higher-grade targets. Drilling on other targets along the "Dorset Trend" Au soil anomaly will focus on geophysical bodies identified at depth which are thought relate to structure and mineralization at surface.



Leamington

102 rock samples taken on target areas formulated from 2021 soils and airborne geophysics.

6,662 soils taken.

Prospecting identified a low-grade gold and copper target that needs to be further assessed on desktop for historical data, and in the field by a team of geologists. The scope is to identify zones of higher-grade Au + Cu near that target since there are large structures and favorable geology present. Northern areas of Leamington remain relatively unexplored due to access, and the central part of the project was unexplorable for part of last season due to fires. These areas will be scouted and explored along geological and geophysical contacts that have anomalous soil. South Leamington may warrant trenching or bedrock interface drilling where the till is deeper.

Robert's Arm

161 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.

3,712 soil samples

Further follow up on soil anomalies, geophysical contacts, and geological contacts is needed on Robert's Arm. The prospecting covered a large area of road accessible targets identified from 2021 soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys. The comprehensive 2022 soil sampling program has generated additional targets for exploration efforts in 2023.

Hodges Hill

60 rock samples taken on target areas determined from soil and airborne geophysical survey.

3,838 soils taken.

Further follow up on soil anomalies and geophysical contacts is needed on Hodges Hill. Hand/mechanical trenching, or bedrock interface drilling may be necessary to further explore through the till layers on this project. The 2022 soil sampling program has generated new target areas for 2023 exploration efforts.



Startrek

1319 soils taken.

56 rock samples taken in areas of interest.

12 line-km of ground Mag-VLF (geophysical survey)

Several areas of low-grade epithermal gold have been identified on surface from 2022 rock sampling and historical data. This paired with results from ground geophysics, and detailed soil sampling will provide viable data to conduct a short hole RAB drill hole program. The drill program is designed to test geophysical contacts and conductive bodies at depth that relate to mineralization on surface. Most of the drilling would target the Stallion Trend which is outlined by a large antimony anomaly on the project. Further prospecting is scheduled to be conducted on areas outside the Stallion Trend. There are historical reports of Zinc values up to 3.3%, and Silver up to 24 g/t where large structures are apparent in the LiDAR survey.



National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure



Jodie Gibson, P.Geo., consultant, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the scientific technical content of this release.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration

