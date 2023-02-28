BAMAKO, Feb. 28, 2023 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) - Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, as one of the largest taxpayer in Mali, has been formally thanked by the government for its role in enabling the tax department to achieve its revenue targets for 2022.



In a ceremony at Barrick's Bamako office, the country's director of large enterprises presented both Loulo and Gounkoto with certificates of recognition honouring what was described as their high level of tax citizenship and expressing the hope that this productive partnership between the mines and the government would continue.

Barrick, through its legacy company Randgold, has been operating in Mali for more than a quarter of a century and during that time has made a major contribution to the development of the country's economy and its mining industry.

