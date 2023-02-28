Menü Artikel
Holding(s) in Company

17:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

On 24 February 2023 Endeavour Mining Plc received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 23 February 2023:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

Endeavour Mining Plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Feb-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Feb-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.770000 0.200000 11.970000 29655385
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.630000 0.410000 12.040000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42 29147217 11.770000
Sub Total 8.A 29147217 11.770000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending 505929 0.200000
Sub Total 8.B1 505929 0.200000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD Cash 2239 0.000000
Sub Total 8.B2 2239 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.390000 0.140000 9.540000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Aperio Holdings, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

24th February 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment

  • TR1 Blackrock 28 Feb 2023


