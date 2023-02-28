Giga Metals Exhibits and Presents at PDAC 2023 March 5-8

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2023 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: HNCKF, FSE: BRR2) announced today that Giga Metals will exhibit at booth #2606 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Stop by our booth to meet management, ask questions and learn more about the Turnagain nickel/cobalt project.



Watch Giga Metals Management present at PDAC:

Mark Jarvis, Giga CEO will be presenting at the Canada Investment Forum hosted by Invest in Canada and Natural Resources Canada, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, taking place on March 6, 2023, from 1 pm to 4:30 pm ET.



Details here: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/presentation-and-reception-room-program/sessions/presentation-and-reception-room-program/canada-investment-forum

Lyle Trytten, Manager of Development will be speaking about "How Prospectors and Developers Can Contribute to the Sustainability of Nickel" at PDAC's Nickel technical session on March 5th, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm ET.



Details here: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/technical-program/sessions/technical-program/how-prospectors-and-developers-can-contribute-to-the-sustainability-of-nickel

About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corp.'s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in Q2 2023.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

Giga Stock Option Plan

The Giga Stock Option Plan was approved at the shareholders AGM held on December 13, 2022 and by the TSXV. Pursuant to the terms of the Plan, a maximum of 10% of the issued shares are issuable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, CEO

Giga Metals Corp.

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the timing and delivery of a Prefeasibility Study (a "PFS") and the future development of the Turnagain Project. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) the timing of delivery of the PFS could be delayed and additional and currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the pre-feasibility stage; (2) prices for nickel and cobalt could fall substantially or the project costs could increase and make any commercialization uneconomic;(3) inferred and indicated resources may not materialize; (4) permits, environmental opposition, government regulation, cost overruns or any of many other factors may prevent the commercialization of the Turnagain Project; and (5) even if the Turnagain Project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the Company's most recent MD&A filed with Canadian securities regulators.

Suite 203 - 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8