The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Green River Gold, Brascan Gold, Nextech AR Solutions, ARway, Mountain Boy Minerals and Bocana Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, February 28, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Green River Gold, Brascan Gold, Nextech AR Solutions, ARway, Mountain Boy Minerals and Bocana Resources discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) doubles land package at its Quesnel Nickel and Fontaine Gold projects

Green River Gold Corp. (CCR) has staked an additional 11,110.98 hectares in the Cariboo Mining District in BC. Green River Gold now holds 100 per cent ownership of over 20,000 contiguous hectares of mineral claims at its Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel Projects. President & CEO Perry Little sat down with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

Brascan Gold (CSE:BRAS) to spin-out Alegre Gold Project

The board of directors at Brascan Gold (BRAS) has announced the spin-off of its Alegre Gold project into a new entity. The project is located in Pará State, Brazil and would seek an independent listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company intends to change its name to Brascan Resources Inc. while continuing to retain interests in Québec-Li properties in northern Québec and the Albany Forks Rare Earth Elements property in northern Ontario. Balbir Johal, CEO of Brascan, spoke with Sabrina Phillips about the proposed spin-out.

Nextech AR's (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQX:NEXCF) on track for record Q1 3D-model revenue and FY 2023 growth

Nextech AR (NTAR) reports that Q1 2023 is tracking to be a record quarter for 3D modelling. As a preferred 3-D model supplier to Amazon, it is perfectly positioned to lead the $5.5 trillion e-commerce market. Nextech AR Solutions is a metaverse company active in augmented reality, 3D modelling, holograms and 360° portals. CEO Evan Gappelberg met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY) (OTC PINK:ARWYF) signs seven new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK)

ARway (ARWY) has signed seven new deals for its Software Development Kit (SDK). These SDK deals range in size from $600-$10,000 based on the usage of the platform. ARwayKit SDK provides the capabilities to create engaging way finding and spatial-based experiences for any venue size. ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

Mountain Boy (TSXV:MTB) extends copper at the Theia project

Mountain Boy Minerals' (MTB) most recent fieldwork results extended high-grade copper on its Theia project in British Columbia. This area was later called the Bria zone, where the company recently sampled a 1.4-kilometre trend which showed a copper value of 5.39 per cent. The company extended mineralization in the northwest, where samples returned trace amounts of copper, zinc, and lead. Lawrence Roulston, CEO of Mountain Boy Minerals, met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss this news.

Bocana Resources (TSXV:BOCA) issues tender requests for drilling of Escala Project

Bocana (BOCA) has issued tender requests for the diamond drilling of its Escala Project in Bolivia. The company is aiming to break ground in April 2023 with a 9-hole, 2,000 m phase 1 program. Lorne Warner, P. Geo, and Bocana's Qualified Person, joined Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

