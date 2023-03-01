Ecora Resources PLC Announces Notification of transactions by Directors

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, March 1, 2023 - Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that on 27 February 2023 the Company transferred 47,244 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") out of treasury (the "Transfer"), to satisfy awards vesting under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan for a number of employees, including Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The 16,900 Ordinary Shares awarded to Mr. Flynn under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan (the "Plan") in relation to his bonus for the year ended 31 December 2020, announced on 1 March 2021 vested on 26 February 2023. Under the Plan rules, sufficient Ordinary Shares are automatically sold to satisfy the associated income tax on vesting, as a result 9,041 Ordinary Shares were sold on behalf of Mr. Flynn at an average approximate price of 133.52p per share on 27 February 2023.

Following the above Transfer, the Company's issued capital consisted of 261,732,553 Ordinary Shares, of which 3,829,152 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 257,903,401. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Mr. Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Automatic sale of shares under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 133.52p 9,041 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 9,041 133.52p e. Date of the transaction 27 February 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Camarco Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Website: www.ecora-resources.com

[1]This is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018.

