Rackla Metals Defines Drill Targets at Astro, Increases Land Holdings

Vancouver, March 1, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased the size of the Astro property with the staking of claims that cover 822 hectares. This new claim block connects the Company's land holdings between the Hit and the Astro border intrusive centres, where strong stream geochemistry and geophysics indicate a relationship between these two exposed intrusive bodies.

Over the past few months, the Company has worked up the extensive data packages generated by previous operators on the properties presently under Rackla's control and the resulting targets are compelling. At Astro, the principal target area is the Radio Target where soil and talus geochemical sampling has defined a strong gold anomaly measuring 1,600m X 750m. This anomaly is underlain by an intrusive body that has never been tested by drilling or trenching. A significant number of the soil samples returned values over 1,000 ppb gold. The chemistry in these samples shows a strong correlation of gold with bismuth, tellurium, tungsten, arsenic and tin, which are indications that the mineralization is associated with a Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS). The consistency and strength of the anomaly over the central target area is impressive.

Astro Project - Compilation map with new claim block location



The new claim block covers the area to the west of the gold-in-soil anomaly, where scattered sampling previously completed indicates an extension of the gold anomaly. The Company's 2023 exploration program will extend the soil grid to cover this area between the Astro and the Hit properties. The Company is fully permitted to drill in the Northwest Territories and drilling will commence there early in the summer program. An application has been made for a Class 1 permit to allow for drilling across the border in the Yukon Territory, as well.

The Company will also be undertaking an airborne geophysical survey which will tie-in to data from the Astro property (Newmont JV, 2019) with historic surveys completed over the Hit property (Aben Resources, 2011), and to cover the surrounding area north and east of the mapped intrusive bodies to help to complete the geological picture. Rackla is in the process of compiling the historical data from the previous operators, including detailed geological mapping, surface and downhole geochemistry, which will be used to define further drill targets where stream and soil geochemistry has indicated potential.

Southwest of the Astro and Hit properties, on the Ser claim group, stream sediment sampling has returned values of over 500 ppb Au from streams draining a small intrusive stock. This anomaly has not been followed up. The Company is compiling information from this site, with the intention of conducting follow-up soil sampling, prospecting and geological mapping in 2023.

Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla, states, "I believe there is potential for significant gold discoveries to be made in this neglected area of the Tintina gold belt by boots on the ground exploration. We will be putting a lot of geologists out in the field to follow up on previously identified target areas."

Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

