Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2023 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence, the western extension, north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on sperate occasions.

This release pertains to the eastern extension of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 2-person field team consisting of a geologist and geo technician on two occasions during the summer field season. A total of 10 samples were collected, all float samples. Of the 10 samples collected, 3 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1 below.

Over the course of two site visits a vertical altitude of 335 meters was examined and 10 float samples were collected, three of which assayed greater that 0.50% copper. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - East Eagle Creek Exposed Veining over 335 meters vertically, note folding

Float sample D-723607 taken at the 1,557-meter elevation consisted of semi massive sulphides with quartz, minor carbonate, abundant azurite and malachite copper alteration with 60% chalcopyrite and 35% quartz. This sample returned an impressive 15.55% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 1, below.

Photo 1 - Sample D-723607 - 15.55 % copper.

At the 1,307 meter altitude float sample D-723612 which consisted of vuggy quartz veining with minor patches of minor carbonate and iron carbonate contained abundant malachite copper alteration with 8% chalcopyrite as patched and disseminations and returned 6.14% copper. See Table 1, Photo 2 below

Photo 2 - Sample D-723612 - 15.55 % copper.

Table 1- East Extension of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results

Sample No. Elevation (m) Copper % Sample Type D-723607 1,579 15.55 Float D-723608 1,558 0.03 Float D-723609 1,524 0.41 Float D-723611 1,407 0.04 Float D-723612 1,307 6.14 Float D-723613 1,478 1.09 Float D-723614 1,665 0.45 Float D-723692 1,599 0.24 Float D-723693 1,641 0.03 Float D-723695 1,607 0.01 Float

1% copper = 22.2 pounds

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth. See Photo 3 below

Photo 3 - Geotagging sample / photo location

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741393/Fabled-Copper-Reports-Values-as-High-as-1555-Copper-on-East-Extension-of-the-Eagle-Creek-Copper-Occurrence