Rockcliff Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, March 1, 2023 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") held in Toronto, Ontario on February 28, 2023.

The shareholders approved all matters of business put forth at the AGSM, including setting the board size at five and re-electing directors Mark Sawyer, Derek Macpherson, Petra Decher, Gordon Graham and Kenneth Lapierre.

The shareholders also re-appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and voted in favor of a resolution authorizing the directors to, in their sole discretion, consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for up to 10 pre-consolidation common shares.

A total of 281,206,110 shares were voted, representing 72.18 percent of the common shares that were issued and outstanding on the record date of the AGM.

These items are further detailed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 6, 2021, that is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource development Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS copper-zinc dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's properties include six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and a seventh high grade deposit in joint venture with Hudbay Minerals.

Rockcliff's goal is to create critical mass in the copper space by advancing its existing high-grade copper deposits and to explore for the next copper discovery within its extensive property portfolio in the world class Snow Lake mining camp.

