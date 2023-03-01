Viva Gold to Exhibit at 2023 PDAC Conference

Vancouver, March 1, 2023 - Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 PDAC conference at booth 2841 in the Investor's Exchange area of the Toronto Convention Centre. The conference runs March 5 to March 8, 2023. We look forward to connecting with attendees at the conference.

Viva Gold Corp. holds 100% of Tonopah gold project ("Tonopah"), located on the world class Walker Lane mineral trend in western Nevada, approximately 30 minutes' drive southeast of the Kinross Round Mountain mine and 20 minutes' drive from the Town of Tonopah. Prior to its 2022 drilling program, Tonopah had a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at a gold grade of 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Work is underway to add 22 additional dill-holes drilled in 2022 with exceptionally positive results to the resource base. The gold resource at Tonopah is generally well oxidized and is amenable to both heap leach and leach mill processing for gold recovery. The project enjoys exceptional infrastructure with paved road access and nearby commercially available water and grid electric power. Viva has worked with its regulators to significantly advanced its environmental, social and technical baseline study work at Tonopah to support future environmental and project development permitting requirements. These efforts demonstrate our focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to the Tonopah project as it is advanced to feasibility study and permitting.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 91.8 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Anne Hite, Director Investor Relations

(303) 519-5149

ahite@vivagoldcorp.com

Graham Ferrell, Harbor Access

(416) 842-9003

Graham.farrell@harbor-access.com

