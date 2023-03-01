Green Battery Minerals Engages Generation IACP Inc. for Market Making Services

Vancouver, March 1, 2023 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (OTC:GBMIF) has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company. Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. Terms of this agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX.

About Generation IACP Inc.



Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years of collective experience with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them as well. The Green Battery Minerals management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite deposit in Northern Québec. Green Battery Minerals owns 100% of this asset and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

