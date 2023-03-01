Drilling Recommences at Bell Copper's Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Vancouver, March 1, 2023 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that drilling has recommenced on the Company's 100% owned Big Sandy porphyry copper project, a large, truncated porphyry copper-molybdenum project located in northwestern Arizona, approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Perseverance Project.

The Company is following up on the previous drill hole, BS-3 which had an intersection of 200 meters of chalcocite-bearing porphyry (see news release of June 7, 2022). The Company has constructed a new drill pad approximately 900 meters from the previous BS-3 drill site. Initial drilling to bedrock will be completed with an angle capable mud rotary drill, followed by core drilling into bedrock.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

