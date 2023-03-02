Platinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, March 1, 2023 - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing 52.54% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

The number of directors is fixed at six and on a show of hands the Shareholders elected management's six nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

DIRECTOR

NUMBER

OF SHARES PERCENTAGE

OF VOTES CAST FOR FOR WITHHELD Diana Walters 43,268,043 99.53% 0.47% Frank Hallam 43,208,163 99.39% 0.61% Timothy Marlow 43,249,679 99.49% 0.51% John Copelyn 41,614,367 95.73% 4.27% Stuart Harshaw 42,597,224 97.99% 2.01% Mpho Makwana 43,255,830 99.50% 0.50%

The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors was voted in favour by 99.64% of the Shareholders.

Shareholders also voted 95.48% in favour of an ordinary resolution to re-approve the Share Compensation Plan until February 28, 2026.

For more information on these matters, please refer to Platinum Group's information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd., Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Frank R. Hallam

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Kris Begic, VP, Corporate Development

Platinum Group Metals Ltd., Vancouver

Tel: (604) 899-5450 / Toll Free: (866) 899-5450

www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Disclosure

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company directs readers to the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form, Form 40-F annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

