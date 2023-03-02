Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Provides 2023 Exploration Plans with New Drill Targets and 2022 Results

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as the company provides 2023 exploration plans with new drill targets and 2022 results. Kodiak Copper Corp. reports plans for its 2023 exploration program, together with results of geophysical and geochemical surveys, prospecting, trenching and drilling from the 2022 exploration program on its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.2023 Exploration Plans- Kodiak has identified 18 prospective target areas on the MPD Project. Only three of these have seen significant drilling by the Company to date: the Gate, Prime and Dillard Zones.- A large drill program of 25,000 metres planned in 2023 will focus on multiple new targets with the goal of making one or more new discoveries.- Target areas on Kodiak's original MPD claims, which comprise the northern half of the project include the Man, Beyer, Dillard East, Blue, Sky and Eclipse areas.- Target areas at the Axe claims, which comprise the southern half of the project, include the 1516, South and West Zones.- 25-line kilometres of new 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) surveying and a geochemical survey with 1500 soil samples is planned in 2023 to advance newer prospects to drill-readiness.- New targets are primarily porphyry related copper-gold mineralization like the Gate Zone, but also include new high-grade gold-silver trends like the Beyer Zone.Highlights - Drill Targets, New Target Areas & 2022 Results- The Man area contains some of the strongest at-surface copper-gold mineralization discovered at MPD by past operators. A new 3D Induced Polarization (3D IP) geophysical drill target has been identified in the Man area extending from surface to 600 metres depth below historic shallow copper-gold identified in drilling and trenching.- Multiple porphyry copper-gold mineralization centres underlie the Axe claims and prior to the Gate Zone discovery, the Axe claims hosted the highest grade copper-gold values historically reported in drill core at what is now the MPD property. The highly prospective 1516 Zone has been confirmed to host elevated copper, gold and molybdenum values through Kodiak's 2022 soil and bedrock sampling programs and has been prioritized for drilling.- Like Kodiak's pre-discovery observations at the Gate zone, shallow historical drilling at Axe's South zone ended in significant copper grades and well-developed porphyry mineralization, which will be drill tested at further depth.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/X7I43YLP





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:

Kodiak Copper Corp. The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

E: ir@kodiakcoppercorp.com T: +1-604-646-8351