Apollo Presents its Maiden 2022 ESG Report

VANCOUVER, March 02, 2023 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to report that it has published its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (the "ESG Report").



The ESG Report was prepared using Onyen Corporation's innovative software solution and on-line ESG Platform. The complete ESG Report can be found under Sustainability on the Company's website at www.apollosilver.com.

Highlights of the 2022 ESG Report include:

Strength in Gender Diversity: ~32% of full-time employees and contractors, 50% of Senior Management, and 29% of the Board of Directors at Apollo were female.

Health & Safety: Comprehensive Safety Management Program with zero fatalities and zero work-related injuries resulting in lost time among employees and contractors at site.

Ethics and Integrity: 100% of the Board of Directors, management and direct employees have received anti-corruption training.

Environmental Stewardship: Zero instances of non-compliance with environmental regulations.

"It gives myself, my team, and our Board of Directors great pleasure to welcome each of you to Apollo Silver Corp.'s first ever ESG Report," commented Apollo President and CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, "the report this year, and in subsequent years that will follow, reflects our commitment to the principles embodied by ESG and the transparency by which we hold ourselves accountable to deliver against these principles. ESG and the concepts contained within are embedded in our values. This, along with ensuring we deliver on our commitments is the way we at Apollo operate."

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino County, California and Silver District Project in La Paz County, Arizona.

