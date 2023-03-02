Sanu Gold Commences 2023 Drill Program

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2023 drill program on its highly prospective gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa.

The Company has planned a 25,000 metre ("m") reverse circulation ("RC") drill program (the "2023 Program") which includes 10,000 m of RC drilling on each of the Daina and Bantabaye Gold Exploration Permits ("Daina" and "Bantabaye", respectively) and a further 5,000 m of RC drilling on the Diguifara Gold Exploration Permit ("Diguifara").

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "Drilling is scheduled to commence in early March on Daina to follow up on the 2022 discovery of the Daina 2 Main Zone, while access and drill pads are being prepared at Bantabaye, our flagship project. Following a first round of drilling at Daina, we plan to begin the inaugural drill program at Bantabaye. Drilling in 2022, which focused primarily on one target on one of our three properties, yielded an exciting new discovery at the Daina 2 Main Zone. We are resuming drilling with a significantly larger program to both follow up on our first discovery and test some of our best targets, which we couldn't access in last year's drill program that took place during the wet season."

"West Africa is the number one gold producing region in the world, and Guinea's underexplored Siguiri Basin has proven itself for the discovery of near surface, oxide-hosted, multi-million ounce gold deposits. Our targets in the Siguiri Basin have excellent potential for additional new discoveries and we look forward to updating the market with our results over the coming months," continued Mr. Pawlitschek.

Daina Highlights and Plans

An initial (3,675 m, 42 hole) RC drill program was conducted on the D1, D2 and D6 targets in 2022 (the "2022 Program"), leading to the discovery of Daina 2 Main Zone ("D2MZ"), located in the central portion of the 4.5 kilometre ("km") long D2 target area. Gold mineralization was intersected in all three target areas tested in the 2022 Program. The D2MZ was tested on three 65 m spaced lines and is open along strike and downdip. RC drill highlights from the D2MZ include:

5.48 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 15 metres ("m") including 78.4 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as 3.69 g/t Au over 1 m further downhole in DAI-RC-034-B,

4.75 g/t Au over 21 m, including 85.5 g/t Au over 1 m, in DAI-RC-004,

1.99 g/t Au over 37 m, including 32.6 g/t Au over 1 m and 15.0 g/t Au over 1 m, as well as 1.23 g/t Au over 15 m, including 12.3 g/t Au over 1 m in DAI-RC-001, and

5.50 g/t Au over 11 m, including 56.6 g/t Au over 1 m in DAI-RC-013[1].

The 2023 Program is commencing at Daina and will include additional testing of the D2MZ and other areas along the 4.5 km D2 target, as well as later in H1/23, testing of the sub-parallel D1 and D6 targets, which received only initial scout drill testing in 2022.

Further drill testing of the D2MZ, which is characterized by bonanza-grade veins within a broader and lower-grade altered and mineralized envelope, will focus on optimizing drill orientations to better sample the regularly spaced bonanza-grade veins mapped and sampled in bedrock exposures.

Bantabaye Highlights and Plans

At the Company's flagship project on the western margin of the Siguiri Basin, ten high-priority target areas with a cumulative 9 km strike extent were identified in 2022. A new zone of mineralization was identified in early 2023 and mapping and sampling of this new zone is underway.

As drilling gets underway at Daina, drill roads and pads will be prepared at Bantabaye, with drilling planned to commence by early April.

Diguifara Highlights and Plans

At Diguifara, which is strategically located between permits being actively explored and/or developed by AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and Endeavour Mining Plc, Sanu Gold has identified four high-priority target areas with a cumulative 7 km strike extent.

The Company is currently evaluating the timing to commence a first phase of drilling at Diguifara.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sanu Gold

Located within Guinea's Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. In its inaugural drill program in 2022, Sanu Gold discovered the high-grade Daina 2 Main Zone on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting in West Africa.

