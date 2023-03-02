Endurance to Attend the Metals Investor Forum and PDAC convention in Toronto - High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project in BC

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the Toronto Metals Investor Forum on Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4 in the Delta Hotel and also at the 2023 PDAC Conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Center Investor Exchange #2625A on Sunday March 5 and Monday March 6th.

At the Metals Investor Forum, the Company will be presenting on Saturday March 4th during a session chaired by John Kaiser commencing at 4.30 pm. During the PDAC convention drill core will be displayed from several of the best holes completed by the Company at its Reliance Gold Project with intersections such as 15.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 metres ("m") including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill hole of 3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 m including several higher grade separate intersections such as 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 m and 6.21 gpt gold over 11.8 m.

2023 Planned Program - The Company is currently planning for the upcoming field season which is expected to commence in late April. The program is anticipated to include:

A 10,000 to 15,000 metre diamond drilling program designed to infill and expand the Eagle Zone and the Eagle South Feeder Zone, expand the Imperial Zone along strike and to depth, and drill test targets along a 1.5 km strike length of the Royal Shear including a 700 m untested gap between the Eagle and Imperial Zones;

Soil and biogeochemical surveys to expand the Olympic and Enigma anomalies discovered in 2022 with the goal to define drill-ready targets;

Airborne geophysics, LiDAR, and preliminary geochemical surveys to cover the recently expanded property package including the Olympic and Sanchez claims which includes the historic Minto Mine.

The Reliance Gold Project is located in southern British Columbia, 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a Company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

