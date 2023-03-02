Pan American Energy Completes Drilling on Drill Hole #2, HL009, to a Total Depth of 600 Feet at The Horizon Lithium Project

CALGARY, March 02, 2023 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce the Company and its contractors ("Contractors"), KB Drilling ("KB") and RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC") has encountered 539 feet of continuous potential lithium-bearing claystone at the second drill hole, HL009. The completion of this drill hole on February 26th, 2023, marks continued progress towards executing on the fully permitted 22-hole program. The Company is pleased to report that it continued to observe potential lithium-bearing claystone at a depth of 600 feet.



The Company and its contractors have begun drilling at drill hole three (3), HL022, that is located on the Horizon Lithium Project's northern border, proximal to American Battery Technology Corp's ("ABTC") southern border of the Tonopah Flats Project. On Tuesday February 28th, 2023, ABTC disclosed a SK-1300 compliant technical report completed by RESPEC showing one of the largest known inferred lithium claystone resource deposits in the United States, with 15.8 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") (https://americanbatterytechnology.com/wp-content/uploads/ABTC-TonopahFlats_InferredResourceReport_SK1300.pdf)

Jason Latkowcer, Chief Executive Officer comments, "Unsurprisingly to our team, we continued to observe what may be continuous potential lithium-bearing claystone on drill hole number two, HL009, near surface and at depth. We're making tremendous progress on the exploration program and will soon reach total depth on drill hole three, HL022. We'd like to congratulate our neighbors, American Battery Technology Corp, on their recent inferred resource announcement showing one of the largest known inferred lithium claystone resource deposits in the USA, immediately north and adjacent to our Horizon claim block. We are optimistic that our third drillhole, HL022, which is the closest to our shared border with ABTC, will show similar, contiguous mineralization that was observed in the southern drill holes on ABTC's property."





Figure 1: Drill Core from HL022





Figure 2: Horizon Drill Program

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed by Tabetha Stirrett, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company's maiden asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Latkowcer

CEO & Director

