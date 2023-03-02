Casa Minerals Inc Enters Marketing Services Agreement

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with Outside The Box Capital ("OTB") to provide digital media and marketing services to the Company for a 12-month term.

OTB, a Toronto Based company, will provide content development, media buying and distribution, marketing services, and strategy around the company's online presence. OTB specializes in social marketing using social media and video content to increase exposure for their clients. Services will further help the Company expand messaging about Casa and our Congress Gold Mine project to a broader market. The Company and OTB act at arm's length, and OTB has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Farshad, President and CEO of Casa, commented: "Engaging OTB for digital media services will help increase the Company's visibility to investors and help broaden the Company's investor base with the goal of improving liquidity across multiple jurisdictions."

Under the terms of the 12-month agreement, OTB will receive a monthly fee of $5,000 CAD plus applicable taxes. Additionally, OTB will be issued 600,000 stock options in Casa Minerals Inc. with the exercise price being the closing price of the Effective Date of the contract. Options are to be vested over 12 months in equal tranches of 150,000 options per three-months period (quarterly), starting at 3 months.

The Agreement is subject to TSX-V approval.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored or produced since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC Canada).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156905