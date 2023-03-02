Playfair Mining Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Playfair Mining Ltd. ("Playfair", or the "Company"); PLY-TSXV, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.07 per Share (the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain finders' fees equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from those purchasers introduced by such finders, payable in cash or Shares.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration activities in Norway, and general corporate purposes. The Offering may close in tranches. The Offering is expected to close on or before April 17, 2023. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at https://playfairmining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

For further information visit our website at www.playfairmining.com or contact:

Donald G. Moore D. Neil Briggs

CEO and Director Director

Phone: 604-377-9220 Phone: 604-562-2578

Email: dmoore@wascomgt.com Email: nbriggs@wascomgt.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This Playfair Mining Ltd. News Release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to Playfair which are based on the beliefs of Playfair management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Playfair management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

