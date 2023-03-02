Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Provides Update on The Buckeye Mine High Grade Gold, Platinum, and Palladium and Provides First Stage Check of Initial Assays Results

Burlington, March 2, 2023 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company'). Based on a review of the Company's technical disclosure by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission the Company is issuing the following update.

On September 26, 2022 and October 18, 2022 the Company disclosed high-grade gold, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and osmium (the "Bonus Materials") results from the Buckeye Mine from the in initial lab.

The Company has subsequently received results on or about January 17, 2023 from six referee/check samples submitted to another independent third-party lab (Activation Laboratories Inc. (Actlabs)) which puts these previously released assay results into question. These new results indicate an absence of gold, palladium, and platinum. Please see the table below.

Assay Results Actlabs Certificate No. Initial Lab (ppb) Actlabs (ppb) Sample No. Initial Lab Actlabs Au Pd Pt Au Pd Pt I342175 2210001-11 A22-18646 22900 10400 61 2 < 5 < 5 I342176 2210001-10 A22-18646 30600 13600 70 3 < 5 < 5 I342177 2210001-1 A22-18646 14600 18900 50 4 < 5 5 I342178 2210001-12 A22-18646 81700 15900 93 < 2 < 5 < 5 I342179 2210001-8 A22-18646 31800 16009 93 5 < 5 < 5 I342180 (Duplicate) 2210001-1 A22-18646 14600 18900 172 < 2 < 5 < 5 I342181 (Standard) A22-18646 88 683 581 I342182 (blank) A22-18646 < 2 < 5 < 5





Notes:

1) Standard used for sample I342181 was CDN-PGMS-29 a certified reference material with expected values of Au (88 ppb), Pd (677 ppb), and Pt (550 ppb)

2) Blank used for sample I342182 was barren silica material.

Investors should not rely on the assay results previously reported by the Company on September 26, 2022 and October 18, 2022.

In addition, the Company's November 3, 2022 news release indicated that assay results from samples of diabase at several locations near and in the Buckeye Silver Mine were received and were being considered and would be disclosed to the public as soon as possible. Based on six referee/check samples noted above, the Company does not intend to disclose these results as they are considered unreliable at this time.

The Company has engaged and sent samples to another independent certified lab (Third Lab). The Third Lab is performing check assay results using the same analytical method as the initial lab. Such results will be disclosed immediately upon receipt.

The QAQC set out below is important as Actlabs that completed the check assays followed an analytical process different from the initial lab that produced the data reported by the Company on September 26, 2022 and October 18, 2022.

QAQC

The Company had retained representative material from which each of the initial lab samples were obtained. A total of 6 samples inclusive of one duplicate were selected by the Company's QP, Robert G. Komarechka P.Geo., from this material and secured in sealed and labeled sample bags and delivered to a local courier in Globe, Arizona who then forwarded the samples on to Actlabs in Thunder Bay. The shipment also included duplicates, standards and blanks. In addition, Actlabs also used its own standards, blanks and duplicates. Actlabs undertook assaying of these 6 samples using ICP (induced coupled plasma) followed by OES (optical emission spectroscopy) analysis. This is a different analytical analysis used by the initial lab which was by MS (mass spectroscopy). SBMI is investigating whether the difference in process could explain the discrepancy in results.

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

