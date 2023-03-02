Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations™ Cloud was selected by Nutrien Ag Solutions, the world's largest agriculture inputs and services providers. Nutrien Ag Solutions leverages Samsara's Video-Based Safety and Vehicle Telematics solutions to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005111/en/

Samsara and Nutrien Ag Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the retail business of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, and is part of a global network spanning three continents. With Samsara, Nutrien Ag Solutions is elevating its driver safety program and discovering new efficiencies that support its commitment to the environment. Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud will be a critical component of the company's digital supply chain plan, connecting its core operations center for branch visibility into about 75,000 fleet assets.

Samsara helps Nutrien Ag Solutions realize its safety goal of "everyone home safe, every day." With Samsara's Video-Based Safety solution, the company can prevent crashes, promote safe driving behaviors with in-cab alerts, and exonerate drivers from false claims. Samsara's technology enables Nutrien Ag Solutions to mitigate risk and strengthen driver skillsets through event analysis, education, and coaching. As a result, the company can reduce unsafe driving practices like speeding, harsh braking, and distracted driving.

"Above all, Nutrien Ag Solutions is committed to the safety of our customers and our people, and that means exploring new and innovative technologies to ensure we are conducting operations according to our Culture of Care, with safety and integrity front of mind," said David Elser, Senior Vice President of Nutrien Ag Solutions North America. "By taking a data-driven approach with a like-minded organization like Samsara, we can better understand the needs of the field and ensure they make it home safe every day, while helping us reduce our environmental footprint by decreasing idling and fuel consumption."

Samsara offers the largest open ecosystem of partner integrations for physical operations. Nutrien Ag Solutions uses Samsara's turnkey OEM integrations for benefits like increased visibility into vehicle health and utilization. The company plans to leverage Samsara's partner integrations for additional logistics, diagnostics, and asset management needs.

"As every industry becomes more connected, organizations are producing massive amounts of data and need to make it actionable," said Jeff Hausman, Chief Product Officer of Samsara. "Having the right real-time insights can transform physical operations, and enhancing the Nutrien Ag Solutions safety program with this information is just one of the reasons we're excited to be working with their team. I look forward to seeing the many outcomes we can accomplish together."

To learn more about how Samsara is digitizing the world of physical operations, visit https://www.samsara.com/.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005111/en/

Contact

Stephanie Burke

Samsara

media@samsara.com

Ryan Whitney

Senior Manager, Nutrien Ag Solutions Communications

(480) 389-7293

Ryan.Whitney@nutrien.com