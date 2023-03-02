Tincorp Announces Assay Results of Historic Cores from Its Porvenir Project in Bolivia Including 60.20 m Grading 0.66% Tin or 322.8 g/t AgEq

Vancouver, March 2, 2023 - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the first two batches of assay results of historic core samples from its Porvenir tin-zinc-silver (Sn-Zn-Ag) Project (the "Project"), located in the west-central region of Bolivia, 65 kilometers ("km") southeast of the city of Oruro. The highlight results were received from hole PV-41 with an intercept of 60.20 meters ("m") grading 0.66% g/t tin, 1.44 g/t zinc, and 6.30 g/t silver totaling 322.8 g/t AgEq.

As previously reported (see news release dated August 31, 2022), the Company has the rights to acquire a 100% interest of the Porvenir Project. The Property was subjected to some small-scale, historic mining and was explored and drilled by Japanese mining company, Dowa Metals and Mining Company ("Dowa"), from 2007 to 2011. In total, Dowa completed 88 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 25,000 m of core based on the data acquired by the Company from an independent source. However, only 918 m of core had been sampled and assayed by Dowa previously.

Samples were collected from recovered historic core, and the newly received assays have confirmed historic mineralization intercepts (Table 4 and Table 5) and further indicated that the mineralization is more extensive down-hole. From October to December 2022, over 1,300 m of historic core from 37 holes have been recovered, relogged and sent for assay, including 1,391 samples. There remain another 679 assays for the company to report.

Mr. Gordon Neal, CEO of the Company, stated, "The results of our sampling and assaying program to date are encouraging, as Tincorp's results closely correlate with the historic assays and has shown tin mineralization is more extensive in each hole sampled than was indicated in the historic data. The relogging and assaying program on historic core was completed in 2022 and we are expecting more assays in the next few weeks."

The most encouraging results are from holes PV-41 and PV-26.

PV-41 has a total hole length of 355 m. 82.20 m of core have been recovered and assayed, including the intervals between 220-235 m and 265-332.2 m. High-grade mineralization intervals in this hole are composed of massive sulfides of sphalerite, pyrrhotite and pyrite, along with silicification. The new assays revealed a 60.2 m wide continuously mineralized interval grading 0.66% Sn and 1.44% Zn and another 10.6 m wide interval grading 0.24 % Sn and 2.57 % Zn.

Table 1. Composited analytical results for hole PV-41

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Zn % Ag g/t AgEq g/t PV-41 223.40 234.00 10.60 0.24 2.57 9.6 219.9 PV-41 272.00 332.20 60.20 0.66 1.44 6.3 322.8 Incl. 310.00 331.40 21.40 1.35 2.60 9.6 640.9



Notes:

Drill intercepts are core lengths, and grades are length weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown at this time. Silver equivalent [AgEq] is used for illustrative purposes only, to express the combined value of tin, zinc and silver as a grade of silver. AgEq is calculated using US$0.67 per gram of silver, US$3115.5 per tonne of zinc and US$25334.0 per tonne of tin. Metal recoveries are not yet known.

PV-26 has a total hole length of 250.75 m, and 39.00 m of core have been recovered and assayed (from 133.70 to 172.70 m). High-grade intervals are composed of patches of sulfide (pyrrhotite-sphalerite) hosted in bleached sandstone. The new assay results have revealed a 16.7 m wide continuously mineralized interval of 0.64 % Sn and 0.70 % Zn.

Table 2. Composited analytical results for hole PV-26

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Zn % Ag g/t AgEq g/t PV-26 156.00 172.70 16.70 0.64 0.70 12.3 286.9 Incl. 161.00 169.70 8.70 1.02 0.91 16.8 444.8



Other noted mineralized intervals are shown in Table 3.

Table 3. Composited grades of other noted mineralized intervals

Hole ID From m To m Interval m Sn % Zn % Ag g/t AgEq g/t PV-17 203.00 213.60 10.60 0.16 1.18 2.1 117.4 PV-24 270.10 277.95 7.85 0.36 1.53 14.8 222.0 PV-28 284.00 293.35 9.35 0.38 0.56 9.5 179.3 PV-29 116.00 125.50 9.50 0.18 0.84 8.4 115.5 PV-32 218.10 229.00 10.90 0.24 0.85 11.6 141.9 PV-33 116.12 138.20 22.08 0.14 1.44 8.6 128.5 PV-40 255.55 263.50 7.95 0.14 3.64 34.5 256.7 PV-56 186.00 196.82 10.82 0.42 1.93 13.8 262.3 PV-86 397.70 419.45 21.75 0.28 1.45 10.0 183.3



The newly received assays are consistent with the historic Dowa assays, which suggests the historic assays data are reliable to provide guidance for future exploration. The comparison of historic Dowa assays and the newly received assays of PV-41 and PV-26 are shown in Table 4 and Table 5.

Table 4. Comparison of historic Dowa assays and 2023 new assays on PV-41.

Hole ID From m To m Length m Historic Assay 2023 Assay Ag g/t Zn % Sn % Ag g/t Zn % Sn % PV-41 224.90 226.00 1.10 4.30 1.10 0.00 4.26 0.95 0.31 PV-41 226.00 226.60 0.60 12.70 4.37 0.22 8.53 4.23 0.16 PV-41 227.10 227.80 0.70 8.95 7.73 0.00 9.06 7.99 0.14 PV-41 227.80 229.00 1.20 8.27 6.76 0.00 7.44 7.49 0.05 PV-41 229.00 229.85 0.85 10.75 4.04 0.00 9.43 2.97 0.08 PV-41 229.85 230.45 0.60 69.20 5.84 0.80 87.00 8.59 0.91 PV-41 272.50 273.20 0.70 9.82 4.90 0.00 10.65 6.60 0.72 PV-41 274.25 274.90 0.65 9.28 1.76 0.00 8.23 1.58 0.07 PV-41 275.00 275.70 0.70 12.90 2.41 0.00 11.20 2.13 0.34 PV-41 275.70 277.00 1.30 6.86 0.93 0.00 6.51 0.71 0.09 PV-41 277.00 277.90 0.90 4.43 0.29 0.00 4.29 0.31 0.18 PV-41 277.90 278.50 0.60 13.45 1.08 2.55 12.55 1.58 2.05 PV-41 279.95 280.70 0.75 5.83 0.36 0.00 5.92 0.41 0.06 PV-41 280.70 281.50 0.80 17.10 1.19 0.30 13.00 0.70 0.27 PV-41 286.40 287.50 1.10 8.10 1.33 0.72 8.53 0.99 1.55 PV-41 291.50 292.50 1.00 4.25 0.61 0.00 5.11 0.69 1.04 PV-41 293.00 294.00 1.00 9.21 3.63 1.95 7.93 3.42 1.47 PV-41 296.00 296.60 0.60 14.40 6.88 0.00 14.20 6.18 0.18 PV-41 306.00 306.90 0.90 15.64 4.11 0.00 12.20 4.30 0.52 PV-41 310.00 310.60 0.60 14.90 2.23 0.00 17.50 2.44 0.66 PV-41 310.60 311.50 0.90 13.90 3.34 0.92 11.95 3.48 0.59 PV-41 311.50 312.10 0.60 22.80 7.54 0.67 25.20 7.82 0.68 PV-41 312.10 312.80 0.70 27.80 8.22 0.05 24.80 8.20 0.33 PV-41 316.35 317.00 0.65 14.15 6.36 7.32 11.20 5.56 5.69 PV-41 317.00 317.70 0.70 19.10 4.18 7.34 13.85 4.18 4.28 PV-41 317.70 318.40 0.70 15.30 5.54 5.86 13.95 6.23 4.61 PV-41 323.80 324.70 0.90 12.40 2.54 0.00 10.85 2.33 0.31 PV-41 325.40 326.00 0.60 10.00 3.82 2.05 9.64 4.51 2.17 PV-41 326.00 327.00 1.00 19.95 8.14 10.15 17.40 8.45 5.47 PV-41 327.00 328.00 1.00 10.95 2.83 3.34 9.95 3.69 5.14 PV-41 328.00 328.90 0.90 10.70 3.78 1.37 8.50 3.38 1.31 PV-41 328.90 329.50 0.60 46.20 4.09 0.62 20.00 5.35 0.70 PV-41 329.50 330.60 1.10 21.00 2.78 0.33 17.55 2.72 0.25 PV-41 330.60 331.40 0.80 31.10 0.88 0.00 23.70 0.72 1.00 Length-Weighted Average 14.62 3.53 1.33 13.09 3.65 1.25

Table 5. Comparison of historic Dowa assays and 2023 new assays on PV-26.

Hole ID From m To m Length m Historic Assay 2023 Assay Ag g/t Zn % Sn % Ag g/t Zn % Sn % PV-26 140.35 141.65 1.30 20.50 1.02 0.00 14.75 0.60 0.06 PV-26 142.70 143.60 0.90 11.05 0.11 0.00 9.94 0.32 0.02 PV-26 150.40 151.20 0.80 7.18 0.50 0.00 10.65 1.00 0.06 PV-26 151.20 151.85 0.65 22.70 2.85 0.00 19.05 2.78 0.08 PV-26 151.85 152.55 0.70 46.50 5.90 0.00 41.20 4.69 0.10 PV-26 167.50 168.45 0.95 59.70 0.50 2.49 48.70 0.97 2.56 PV-26 168.45 169.70 1.25 29.20 1.60 1.76 27.00 0.59 1.22 Length-Weighted Average 27.92 1.57 0.70 24.10 1.32 0.64



Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Dowa assays were on ¼ core. Tincorp resampled another ¼ core for direct comparison. On unsampled Dowa core, Tincorp used ½ core - all of which were obtained with a diamond-impregnated core saw.

All Porvenir core samples were collected by staff geologists and were shipped in securely sealed bags by Company staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Bolivia Ltd., in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Peru laboratory in Lima - Peru for geochemical analysis.

The global quality program includes internal and external inter-laboratory test programs and regularly scheduled internal audits that meet all requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. The ISO 17025 Accreditation proves a laboratory has an acceptable quality management system in place, and it has the ability and competence to provide testing and calibration results. All samples are prepared using the ALS code: PREP-31; analyzed by ME-MS41 - multi-elemental by aqua regia - ICP-MS - Ultra Trace Levels; for tin: Sn-XRF15B: Fusion Lithium Metaborate - XRF termination. For over limits, digestion in aqua regia is used and finalization by ICP-AES (OG 46 series).

Two types of certified reference materials (standards) are inserted: one, from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., and another from OREAS - Ore Research & Exploration P/L; additionally, control samples such as thick white samples and duplicate samples are inserted into normal sequences of drill core samples before sending to the laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control in sample sequences is minimum ten percent.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, independent consultant geologist who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Resources ("NI 43-101"). The qualified person has visited the Porvenir property and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company has signed agreements to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

