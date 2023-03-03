Azimut Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, March 3, 2023 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held February 23, 2023.

A total of 42,621,235 shares were present in person or by proxy at the Meeting representing 53.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:



Votes For % For Vote Withheld % Withheld Total Voted Elections of Directors









Glenn J. Mullan 37,947,295 92.51 % 3,074,138 7.49 % 41,021,433 Jean-Marc Lulin 40,990,633 99.92 % 30,800 0.08 % 41,021,433 Jean-Charles Potvin 40,883,633 99.66 % 137,800 0.34 % 41,021,433 Jacques Simoneau 40,912,267 99.73 % 109,166 0.27 % 41,021,433 Angelina Mehta 40,984,367 99.91 % 37,066 0.09 % 41,021,433 Michel Brunet 40,991,867 99.93 % 29,566 0.07 % 41,021,433 Christiane Bergevin 40,984,127 99.91 % 37,306 0.09 % 41,021,433 Appointment of Auditors 41,944,830 99.71 % 123,700 0.29 % 42,068,530

Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated January 19, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the board of directors reappointed the following officers of the Company: Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO; Moniroth Lim, CFO and Corporate Secretary; Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development.

A detailed strategic update and outlook on Azimut's plan for 2023 was published on February 23, 2023.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. Its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project is actively advanced to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region. Azimut

also controls a strategic land position for copper-gold, nickel and for lithium including projects with significant discoveries directly on strike on adjacent projects. At least 10 work programs are planned for 2023 including an aggressive lithium focused field assessment phase as early as possible after the winter season.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine™ expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects.

Azimut is led by a team with a wide range of national and international expertise in the mining industry, including technical, financial and legal experience from exploration to production. The Company maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

