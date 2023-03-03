Sassy Discovers New High-Grade Gold Vein at Westmore

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2023 - Sassy Gold Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) continues to expand the 4Amigos Vein along strike and to depth and has drilled into a new high-grade vein parallel to 4Amigos at the Company's Westmore Gold Discovery, part of its 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp, 45 km northeast of the Eskay Creek mine.

Drilling Highlights:

Eighteen of 19 drill holes in the 2022 program, totaling 3,740 meters (m), intersected mineralization at Westmore, the highest percentage of "hits" since Westmore drilling began in 2020;

Drill hole WM22-033 resulted in the discovery of a new vein 20 m north of 4Amigos, highlighted by 74.6 g/t Au over 0.35 m starting just 27.65 m downhole with numerous flecks of VG (visible gold) noted;

Sassy now has 19 drill hole pierce points into the 4Amigos Vein. A higher-grade section of the vein >150 meters in strike, and approximately 90 meters below surface, has grades that range from 1.1 g/t Au over 0.60 m to 86.4 g/t over 0.70 m;

Drilling successfully intersected the quartz stockworks system that defines the south cliff of Westmore with intercepts up to 11.55 g/t Au over 0.59 m within this structure. The Company has also developed a new vein corridor, the South Cliff vein corridor;

One of the last drill holes of the 2022 campaign (WM22-035) cut three separate mineralized intervals, including two at depth with grades as high as 5.82 g/t Au in quartz veining, to confirm that gold mineralization occurs at the Westmore intrusive over ~470 m in the vertical dimension;

Gold occurring in quartz veins, in granodiorite at depth, suggests the Westmore intrusive continues south of the southern cliff exposure and possibly deep under the More Creek Glacier to the south and east.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "The Westmore discovery is in its early stages and continues to impress our geological team. Extensive surface mineralization has now been traced to a depth of nearly 500 meters in drill core after a successful program in 2022, with over two dozen veins now identified, yet the source of this mineralization remains unknown."

Mark Scott concluded: "As our understanding of this Eskay Camp system evolves through continued drilling, we would expect to see wider intercepts and high grades typical of other deposits in this prolific district. Just a few years ago, Westmore was an unknown target without a single drill hole into it. The systematic process we have followed over three short Eskay field seasons is how important discoveries are made in this region."

Westmore Discovery Highlights:

Sassy has now drilled 36 holes or 7,908 meters at Westmore and continues to better define the high-grade mineralization associated with numerous quartz veins first recognized in a surface discovery late in the 2019 field season;

It is now apparent that the quartz veins occur in individual quartz vein corridors. Within these corridors occur the dominant east-west striking veins which are supplemented by veins that are oblique to the east-west strike;

As demonstrated by the 4Amigos vein corridor, gold grade distribution is erratic and nuggety which is not uncommon in these types of vein systems;

The 2022 and 2021 drilling did intersect zones of significant quartz vein thickening, which are auriferous and geochemically anomalous;

A geochronology study has put the time of the emplacement of the Westmore intrusive at 189.6 Ma (Early Jurassic). Notable examples of gold deposits in the Eskay Camp of a similar age are Brucejack and Snip;

Geochemically, the high-grade veins occurring in the intrusive and the encompassing mafic volcanic rock at Westmore are similar;

The associated Au-Ag-Cd-Pb-Te-Zn geochemical signature is recognized in veins occurring within the mafic volcanic unit that flanks the west-northwest side of the Westmore intrusive and on the southeast side of the intrusive where mafic volcanic hosted and very steeply dipping quartz veins have a measured thickness at surface of up to 7.7 m;

Importantly, this geochemical signature can be utilized to vector to potentially favorable quartz veins within the intrusive and surrounding country rock;

Structural interpretation of the Westmore vein corridor settings is ongoing. LiDAR results collected in 2022 have provided an excellent platform to do structural interpretation at Westmore and on the Foremore property as a whole;

Preliminary interpretation of the setting of the Westmore Intrusive is that of a possible tight, anticlinal fold structure. The axis of this fold is oriented slightly north of an east-west direction. The vast majority of the gold bearing veins mapped and sampled at Westmore conform to the interpreted orientation of the fold axis. There is a noticeable increase in quartz vein thickness in some veins mapped on surface and intersected by drilling to the south, away from the interpreted fold axis. This is a possible indication of a more ductile setting within the outer limbs of the fold as opposed to a more brittle deformation occupying the area of the fold axis. A more ductile setting may be more amenable to a vein thickening scenario within the limbs of the interpreted fold. Fold structures and zones of possible dilation are excellent conduits for fluid flow and traps for gold deposition.

Sassy continues to map and interpret the vein corridors recognized at the Westmore intrusive. The corridors highlighted in this news release (Herve, 4Amigos and South Cliff) are all open along strike and to depth. It is also important to note that exploration; prospecting and drilling at Westmore has thus far been focused in areas of maximum exposure. The eastern half of the intrusive remains very underexplored and drilling does suggest the intrusive and the vein corridors continue underneath the More Creek Glacier to the south and most likely to the east.

2022 Drill Intersection Highlights - 2022 Westmore Discovery Zone

Drillhole Id From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vein WM22-019 50.94 52.20 1.26 3.52 29.75 WM22-019 65.55 67.96 2.14 3.14 14.04 Including 65.55 66.14 0.59 11.55 20.70 WM22-019 269.41 269.71 0.30 2.21 9.89 WM22-020 106.48 106.78 0.30 2.99 8.17 WM22-020 116.10 128 11.90 0.52 3.88 South Cliff Vein Including 118.00 122.00 4.00 1.16 3.84 South Cliff Vein Including 118.00 120.00 2.00 1.78 5.52 South Cliff Vein WM22-021 75.00 75.45 0.45 0.38 76.40 WM22-021 102.98 110.93 7.95 1.01 0.97 South Cliff Vein Including 104.19 110.26 6.07 1.24 1.17 South Cliff Vein Including 107.60 110.26 2.66 2.13 1.54 South Cliff Vein WM22-021 150.70 151.60 0.90 0.24 51.00 WM22-021 261.08 262.56 0.30 4.87 0.88 WM22-022 38.96 39.79 0.83 3.94 8.79 4Amigos Including 38.96 39.49 0.53 5.98 13.55 4Amigos WM22-023 48.14 48.95 0.81 5.56 13.25 4Amigos WM22-024 23.53 25.55 2.02 2.02 15.27 Herve Vein Including 25.25 25.55 0.30 11.05 14.60 Herve Vein WM22-024 42.76 43.15 0.39 1.41 3.54 4Amigos WM22-024 165.18 166.00 0.82 1.48 12.85 WM22-025 12.93 13.23 0.30 3.88 27.50 Herve Vein WM22-025 44.91 45.58 0.67 10.55 9.54 4Amigos WM22-025 86.35 86.77 0.42 0.66 37.20 WM22-025 130.84 131.49 0.65 2.31 26.13 WM22-026 81.90 85.56 0.66 1.21 9.52 WM22-026 97.75 99.07 1.32 1.71 3.05 4Amigos Including 98.38 99.07 0.69 3.12 5.06 4Amigos WM22-027 123.34 124.81 1.47 0.06 0.59 WM22-028 108.14 110.15 2.01 0.18 1.20 WM22-029 108.10 108.80 0.70 12.10 21.50 4Amigos WM22-029 204.00 205.55 1.55 1.10 5.43 WM22-029 216.70 217.00 0.30 0.81 33.70 WM22-030 26.09 26.49 0.40 14.70 20.10 Herve Vein WM22-030 43.20 43.75 0.55 1.10 26.20 4Amigos WM22-030 60.19 60.81 0.62 6.45 3.36 WM22-030 121.38 121.98 0.60 1.03 19.25 WM22-031 32.60 33.00 0.40 2.46 4.85 Herve Vein WM22-031 56.15 56.65 0.50 5.61 85.90 4Amigos WM22-032 44.88 45.92 1.04 0.33 3.36 4Amigos WM22-032 63.57 66.71 3.14 1.35 2.53 Including 63.57 64.00 0.43 9.36 7.67 WM22-032 97.60 98.10 0.50 1.90 22.20 WM22-033 27.65 28.00 0.35 74.60 47.30 Herve Vein WM22-033 45.45 46.80 1.35 4.48 9.49 Including 46.00 46.80 0.80 7.38 14.15 4Amigos WM22-034 No significant results WM22-035 79.90 80.20 0.30 3.52 5.91 WM22-035 194.50 198.50 4.00 0.64 2.05 Including 196.65 198.50 1.85 1.25 4.04 Including 196.65 197.60 0.95 2.11 7.66 Including 197.30 197.60 0.30 5.82 13.20 WM22-035 207.00 207.30 0.30 1.26 16.25 WM22-036 153.50 154.24 0.74 2.05 29.30

Note: Above intercepts are drill hole lengths - true widths unknown at this time.

2022 Westmore Drill Hole Location Map

Westmore 2022 Drill Hole Location Details

Drill Hole # Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) Elevation (ASL_m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Start Date End Date WM22-019 6325305 378419 1421 175 -50 322 07/22/22 07/26/22 WM22-020 6325299 378462 1404 156 -50 258 07/26/22 07/29/22 WM22-021 6325299 378462 1404 168 -50 303 07/29/22 07/31/22 WM22-022 6325534 378354 1533 180 -45 219 08/01/22 08/03/22 WM22-023 6325534 378354 1533 180 -60 176 08/03/22 08/04/22 WM22-024 6325534 378354 1533 195 -53 175 08/04/22 08/05/22 WM22-025 6325534 378354 1533 165 -53 157 08/05/22 08/06/22 WM22-026 6325584 378383 1519 180 -45 177 08/06/22 08/07/22 WM22-027 6325584 378383 1519 180 -60 204 08/07/22 08/08/22 WM22-028 6325584 378383 1519 170 -53 210 08/09/22 08/10/22 WM22-029 6325584 378383 1519 190 -53 222 08/10/22 08/11/22 WM22-030 6325543 378295 1548 180 -45 151 08/11/22 08/12/22 WM22-031 6325543 378295 1548 180 -60 169 08/12/22 08/13/22 WM22-032 6325543 378295 1548 195 -53 184 08/13/22 08/14/22 WM22-033 6325543 378295 1548 170 -53 166 08/14/22 08/15/22 WM22-034 6325254 378666 1277 215 -45 181 08/15/22 08/16/22 WM22-035 6325254 378666 1277 230 -50 226 08/16/22 08/18/22 WM22-036A 6325254 378666 1277 200 -45 15 08/18/22 08/18/22 WM22-036 6325254 378666 1277 200 -45 225 08/18/22 08/20/22 Total 3740

Westmore Drilling 2020-2022

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field samples and drill core samples collected during its 2022 exploration program. The company inserted QC blanks and standards at pre-determined intervals. Drill core samples were cut in half by rock saw. Half of the core remained in the labeled interval in the core box, the other half was placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the ALS prep lab at Terrace, B.C., when there was capacity. Some shipments went directly to ALS facilities in Kamloops and North Vancouver. Initially, all rock and drill core samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 500g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped/processed at ALS facilities in Kamloops and Vancouver where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-MS, 4-acid digestion. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed utilizing the Ore Grade, 4-Acid, ICP-AES procedure. ALS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Gold.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Sassy Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Gold Corp.

Sassy is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Sassy is also earning up to a 100% interest in the Highrock Uranium Project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan. Sassy also holds significant equity positions in Gander Gold Corp., Galloper Gold Corp., and MAX Power Mining Corp.

