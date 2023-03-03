Progressive Planet Engages Winning Media LLC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, March 3, 2023 - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide digital marketing services in an effort to increase investor awareness of Progressive Planet in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange TSXV policies.

Under the agreement, Winning Media will receive a services payment of US$50,000 in connection with the investor marketing campaign, payable one-time in advance. The agreement is for an initial term ending May 1, 2023. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and Winning Media will not receive shares or options as compensation. Winning Media and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Winning Media nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Progressive Planet.

Winning Media is based out of Houston, Texas and brings over 20 years of experience in the online advertising and investor marketing industry.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

