Adamera Minerals to Exhibit the 2023 PDAC

Vancouver - March 3 , 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto Ontario. Adamera invites participants to drop by Booth 2750 to discuss recent drill results and anticipated exploration plans for 2023 on their 100% owned projects primarily in Washington State.

At the conference, Adamera will be highlighting its Lamefoot South and Buckhorn projects where drilling has resulted in two separate early stage discovereies, including 10.5 g/t gold over 4.5 m on Lamefoot South and 1.2 m of 3.8 g/t and 1 m of 4.0 g/t at the VTEM 1 target on Buckhorn 2.0. (see News Releases October 6, 2023 and January 24, 2023 respectively) In addition to presenting various maps and figures, Adamera will display selected drill core for Lamefoot South and Buckhorn 2.0.

Adamera will also showcase two developing projects, the Hedley copper-gold project and the Talisman copper - silver projects.

Please visit us at the 2023 PDAC, held at the ?Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building at Booth 2750 on March 5-8.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced more then 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

