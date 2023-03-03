South Atlantic Gold Announces 2nd Amendment to Big Kidd Option Agreement

Kelowna, March 3, 2023 - South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV:SAO) ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") reports today that it has entered into a further amendment effective February 28, 2023 (the "Second Amendment") to the previously announced property option agreement dated November 4, 2022 and subsequent first amendment dated January 4, 2023 (collectively the "Option Agreement") with Quetzal Copper Limited ("Quetzal") to divest the Company's 100% interest in the Big Kidd Project.

Under the terms of the Second Amendment the Company has agreed to extend the terms of Quetzal completing a Qualifying Financing on or before March 4, 2023 to May 29, 2023 (the "Extension"). Quetzal shall pay the Company an additional $20,000 on or before March 8, 2023 as consideration for the Extension.

In the event Quetzal has not completed the Qualifying Financing on or before the expiry of the Extension, under the terms of the Second Amendment the parties have agreed to a further 60 day period for Quetzal to complete the Qualifying Financing wherein Quetzal shall pay to the Company an additional $10,000 per each 30 day period as further consideration.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the remaining balance of the $130,000 Commitment Amount due from Quetzal remains subject to the completion of the Qualifying Financing. All other material terms and conditions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged.

About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

