Ellis Martin Report: Empress Royalty Corp's:: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron-Investing in Production

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, the CEO and President of Empress Royalty Corp. (CVE:EMPR) (OTCMKTS:EMPYF) (FRA:53G).Empress Royalty is pleased to have Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital as Strategic Partners who allow Empress Royalty to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets.Ms. Sherron has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Alexandra started at PricewaterhouseCoopers before joining Endeavour Financial, a global mining finance advisory firm. During her investment banking career in London, she was Director of Structured Financing and was involved in the successful completion of over US$1.5 billion in financings for clients including Bema Gold, European Minerals, Nevsun Resources, Uranium One and Wheaton River Minerals.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NFNKWP83





About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



About Empress Royalty Corp.:



Empress Royalty Corp. is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital.



Empress Royalty applies a financially disciplined approach to investing in these cost-effective operations with strong experienced management teams and excellent upside potential. This business model capitalizes on the stable cash flow and long-term capital gains of streaming and royalty investments which allow Empress Royalty to generate revenue and create value for its shareholders.





