Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2023 - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4pm (Eastern Time) from Toronto, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and Information Circular, dated February 2, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.6 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 156.9 m at 2.12% Li 2 O, including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li 2 O or 5.0 m at 6.36% Li 2 O (CV22-083), 159.7 m at 1.65% Li 2 O (CV22-042), 131.2 m at 1.96% Li 2 O (CV22-100), and 52.2 m at 3.34% Li 2 O, including 15.0 m at 5.10% Li 2 O (CV22-093). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 7 m at 10.5 g/t Au in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 12 m at 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company's other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

"BLAIR WAY"

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Competent person statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The information in this news release which relates to previously announced exploration results for the Corvette Property were first released by the Company in its prospectus for its ASX listing dated November 9, 2022 and released to the ASX platform on December 5, 2022 (Prospectus) and in ASX announcements released on January 19, 2023 and January 30, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration results included in the Prospectus or the relevant ASX announcements.

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the meeting.

Resolution



Resolution

Result



Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Discretion 1. To set the number of

Directors at five (5) Pass 7,884,830

99.92% 6,526

0.08% - 7,884,830

99.92% 6,526

0.08% - - 2a Election of Director -

D Blair Way Pass 7,887,980

99.96% - 3,376

0.04% 7,887,980

99.96% - 3,376

0.04% - 2b Election of Director -

Dusan Berka Pass 4,097,992

51.93% - 3,793,364

48.07% 4,097,992

51.93% - 3,793,364

48.07% - 2c Election of Director -

Melissa Desrochers Pass 7,885,045

99.92% - 6,311

0.08% 7,885,045

99.92% - 6,311

0.08% - 2d Election of Director -

Brian Jennings Pass 7,885,088

99.92% - 6,268

0.08% 7,885,088

99.92% - 6,268

0.08% - 2e Election of Director -

Kenneth Brinsden Pass 7,886,923

99.94% - 4,433

0.06% 7,886,923

99.94% - 4,433

0.06% - 3. Appointment of Auditor Pass 7,860,422

99.61% - 30,934

0.39% 7,860,422

99.61% - 30,934

0.39% - 4. Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan1 Pass 7,682,988

97.36% 206,308

2.61% 2,060

0.03% 7,682,988

97.36% 206,308

2.61% 2,060

0.03%

1 Resolution 4 was voted via a ballot/poll however no additional votes were cast directly in the meeting.