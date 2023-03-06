Holding(s) in Company

On 2 March 2023 Endeavour Mining Plc received the following notification from BlackRock, Inc. of its interests in the Company as of 2 March 2023:

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BL6K5J42

Issuer Name

Endeavour Mining Plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.900000 0.100000 12.000000 29702165 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.770000 0.200000 11.970000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6K5J42 29443486 11.900000 Sub Total 8.A 29443486 11.900000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending 254577 0.100000 Sub Total 8.B1 254577 0.100000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 4102 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B2 4102 0.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 9.490000 0.040000 9.540000% BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock International Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay FInco Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Amethyst Intermediate, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Aperio Holdings, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Aperio Group, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



Jana Blumenstein



020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

2nd March 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Attachment