Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2023 - Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the role of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Branson served as Snowline's Exploration Manager in 2022, playing a key role on Snowline's team during a transformative year for the Company that included initial delineation of the large, near-surface, and unusually high-grade bulk tonnage Valley gold discovery on Snowline's Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Prior to joining Snowline, Mr. Branson spent 15 years as an exploration geologist, gaining extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, from greenfields exploration through to feasibility studies. He has been involved with organization and management of over 190,000 cumulative metres of exploration and resource drilling on programs in the Wernecke Mountains and Wolverine mine in Yukon, Mount Milligan, Kemess and Scottie Gold mines in BC and elsewhere. His role with Snowline bridges operational and technical aspects of exploration, discovery, team building and project advancement. Mr. Branson earned a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a licensed Professional Geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

"I am excited at the potential for our growing team to continue making game-changing discoveries as we evaluate and explore our land package, roughly equal in size to one quarter of BC's Golden Triangle, selectively acquired," said Mr. Branson, referring to the Company's >280,000 ha land position in the Yukon. "The many prospective targets within Snowline's Selwyn Basin project areas point to an emerging gold district. Valley and Jupiter appear to be the tip of the iceberg, and with two years now under our belt, we are poised to take advantage of a unique opportunity in the exploration space."

Other recent internal appointments include Sergio Gamonal to Chief Geologist, Steve Rennalls to Director of Operations, and Stephanie Hansen to Director of Marketing and IR.

"Snowline's rapid growth trajectory over the past year is as much a testament to the strength of our team as it is to the quality of our exploration targets," added Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We are fortunate to have Thomas Branson, with his broad skillset and exploration mindset, as a key player helping to drive Snowline's advancement. We are similarly fortunate at the talent that Snowline's discoveries have attracted, as we continue to build out our team and ramp up our efforts towards making additional discoveries."

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

