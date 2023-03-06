Menü Artikel
Western Exploration Announces Additional Exploration Results at Gravel Creek

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Focusing Exploration on High Grade Gold Silver Veins

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX; OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce the results of its surface exploration work program on the Gravel Creek resource area of the Aura Project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005310/en/

Figure 1. Cross section through Gravel Creek deposit, highlighting +5.0 g/t Au intercepts in legacy holes in the Miocene Jarbidge rhyolite overlying/adjacent to the Gravel Creek deposit area. Potential NE-trending structures with intercepts between the 1,500 and 1,750 meter elevations will be targeted with oriented core drilling in the upcoming field season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Highlights from the work include:

  • Rock geochemistry and detailed structural mapping completed in 2022 support the concept of NE-trending structures as a secondary ore control to the Gravel Creek system, which were noted in 2020 oriented core.
  • An area with multiple high-grade Au-Ag vein intercepts of up to 40.05 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag in the overlying felsic volcanic rocks will be targeted for drilling, focusing on NE trending structural zones with potential to expand resources.
  • Au-Ag-As-Sb-Mo anomalies in soil and rock geochemistry occur up to 2.0 kilometers to the NE of the Gravel Creek resource, further extending the exploration potential.

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, said, "Western Exploration has long believed in the potential to greatly expand resources within the Wood Gulch/Gravel Creek mineralized system, and this data gives us additional confidence for drilling in the upcoming field season. The integration of structural alteration and geochemical data with the oriented core from hole WG450 has brought a greater understanding of the controls on the high-grade veins in the Jarbidge rhyolite overlying and peripheral to the Gravel Creek deposit. Oriented core is planned to verify structural trends and continuity of mineralization, with the ultimate goal of adding the known mineralization into the project resource base. The data also gives us further encouragement to continue to evaluate the Gravel Creek resource area for new areas of mineralization."

Multiple High Grade Gold and Silver Vein Drill Intercepts above and Peripheral to the Gravel Creek Deposit

Previous drilling, as reported in the Company's current technical report, titled "2021 Updated Resource Estimates and Technical Report For the Aura Gold-Silver Project, Elko County, Nevada" dated October 20, 2021 (with an effective date of October 14, 2021) (the "Technical Report"), has intersected multiple Au-Ag bearing vein intercepts in the Miocene Jarbidge volcanics overlying and lateral to the Gravel Creek deposit (see Tables 1 and 2), with grades up to 40.05 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag. A cross section through the deposit shows intercepts of over 30.0 g/t AuEq in the Jarbidge rhyolite lie between the 1,500 and 1,750 meter elevation range, which corresponds to best grades in the main resource zone in the Frost Creek tuff (see Figure 1). None of these Jarbidge-hosted intercepts have been included in previous resource calculations, due to the uncertainty of orientation.

One core hole drilled in 2020 was angled SE to NW to test for the presence of NE trending vein zones within the Jarbidge rhyolite. Hole WG450 was drilled 190 meters NE of the Gravel Creek resource and intersected three high grade vein zones, carrying 1.52 meters at 4.07 g/t Au and 363 g/t Ag, 1.83 meters at 7.22 g/t Au and 334. 3 g/t Ag, and 0.3 meters at 37.1 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag (see Table 2). The second intercept, as well as four smaller quartz-pyrite-marcasite vein zones, had strikes of N45-68E with dips from 65-90NW.

Table 1. Summary of historic +5.0 g/t AuEq intercepts in the Jarbidge rhyolite, sorted by elevation. The intercepts (+30.0 g/t AuEq) lie between the 1,500 and 1,750-meter elevations. The drill results are reported in the Technical Report. True widths are currently unknown but estimated to be between 25% and 75% of drill widths.

Hole

Elevation (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Drill Width (m)

Au g/t

Ag g/t

AuEq g/t (70:1)

WG448

2175

234.57

235.58

1.01

6.87

177.0

9.40

WG377

1941

239.27

242.32

3.05

6.19

69.3

7.18

WG376

1922

269.75

271.27

1.52

13.25

18.7

13.52

WG450

1910

226.47

227.99

1.52

4.07

363.0

9.26

WG450

1886

254.20

256.03

1.83

7.22

334.3

12.00

WG427

1840

376.43

377.95

1.52

8.39

79.1

9.52

WG422

1828

385.57

388.61

3.04

7.49

304.4

11.84

WG417

1758

440.44

443.48

3.04

40.05

1144.0

56.39

WG450

1746

409.93

410.23

0.30

37.10

1951.0

64.97

WG374

1733

466.34

467.87

1.53

15.40

15.7

15.62

WG379

1712

480.06

489.20

9.14

41.55

130.8

43.42

WG374

1710

487.68

495.30

7.62

25.60

75.2

26.67

WG434

1707

477.01

478.74

1.73

13.05

480.0

19.91

WG434

1692

490.73

493.78

3.05

12.02

549.0

19.86

WG377

1647

541.02

542.54

1.52

24.30

1655.0

47.94

WG377

1621

563.88

565.40

1.52

26.00

713.0

36.19

WG401

1620

562.36

563.88

1.52

12.65

384.0

18.14

WG434

1617

568.45

569.98

1.53

5.53

1.1

5.55

WG377

1608

576.07

577.60

1.53

11.25

385.0

16.75

WG401

1606

576.07

577.60

1.53

5.12

74.8

6.19

WG445

1602

612.95

615.39

2.44

35.60

28.6

36.01

WG434

1597

588.26

590.40

2.14

29.65

900.2

42.51

WG377

1584

603.50

608.80

5.30

23.36

799.2

34.78

WG401

1547

635.51

638.56

3.05

5.68

25.7

6.05

Table 2. Collar coordinates for Gravel Creek holes referenced in Table 1.

Hole

East

North

Elev

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

Type

WG374

587,182

4,616,091

2,183

263.1

-66

646.2

RC

WG376

587,239

4,616,231

2,193

253.2

-90

830.6

RC

WG377

587,194

4,616,092

2,182

101.5

-89

780.3

RC

WG379

587,179

4,616,191

2,196

220.3

-90

698.0

RC

WG401

587,181

4,616,094

2,182

270.2

-85

968.4

RC/Core

WG417

587,302

4,616,299

2,197

274.0

-81

898.3

RC/Core

WG422

586,825

4,616,100

2,167

90.7

-58

623.6

RC/Core

WG427

587,182

4,616,351

2,198

270.7

-71

893.7

Core

WG434

587,351

4,616,160

2,175

237.3

-78

985.9

Core

WG445

587,223

4,616,266

2,195

231.4

-73

821.9

Core

WG448

587,303

4,616,130

2,176

241.7

-66

669.8

Core

WG450

587,536

4,616,045

2,110

292.5

-60

691.9

Core

UTM Coordinates NAD83, Zone 11

Additional Geochemistry and Structural Mapping at Gravel Creek

Rock geochemistry and detailed structural mapping completed in 2022 on Discovery Hill above the Gravel Creek resource area provides additional evidence supporting the concept of NE-trending structures as a secondary ore control to the Gravel Creek system. Systematic mapping and sampling of veins and hydrothermal breccia dikes on Discovery Hill, approximately 400 meters vertically above the Gravel Creek deposit, has shown that mineralized samples show a strong preferred orientation of N50-85E/235-265SW, dipping over 80 degrees to the NW or SE (see Table 3 and Figure 2).

Table 3. Select 2022 Rock Geochemical Results from Gravel Creek Discovery Hill and NE Badger areas*. A complete list of assays is included in Appendix 1.

AREA

Sample #

Au ppm

Ag ppm

Ag/Au ratio

As ppm

Sb ppm

Mo ppm

Azimuth *

Dip

DISCOVERY HILL

AU22-172

0.87

23.8

27

904

34

6

50

90

AU22-136

0.80

31.3

39

452

43

4

50

80

AU22-144

0.52

48.2

93

334

87

7

50

80

AU22-169

0.70

22.1

32

630

85

14

55

75

AU22-140

0.50

28.8

57

358

92

6

60

90

AU22-146

0.67

41.7

63

625

156

8

65

90

AU22-177

0.68

15.6

23

753

50

5

75

90

AU22-170

0.98

92.2

94

781

186

160

85

80

AU22-135

1.12

59.1

53

370

71

5

155

80

AU22-141

0.55

34.4

63

532

81

8

235

80

AU22-178

0.59

15.7

27

592

49

5

250

75

AU22-182

0.54

22.3

41

792

45

5

255

80

AU22-162

0.53

24.5

47

217

33

11

265

80

AU22-159

0.66

21.7

33

456

92

12

270

85

AU22-174

0.60

19.4

32

636

59

17

320

75

AU22-155

0.57

17.9

31

443

80

226

325

40

AU22-143

0.60

37.6

63

547

111

7

335

90

AU22-142

0.59

42.7

72

446

147

8

350

70

* Samples > 0.5 ppm Au, sorted by Azimuth (full set of sample assays in Appendix 1)

AREA

Sample #

Au ppm

Ag ppm

Ag/Au ratio

As ppm

Sb ppm

Mo ppm

N. BADGER

781634

0.23

36.4

160

416

34

351

781636

0.22

8.4

39

627

44

4

781638

1.62

19.4

12

1355

84

26

781640

0.04

3.4

97

198

7

5

781645

0.53

21.8

41

902

49

56

781647

0.72

42.3

58

672

48

224

781649

1.21

36.2

30

1130

73

46

781651

0.09

3.0

35

150

6

5

All analyses by ALS Chemex: gold by AuAA23 and other elements by ME-ICP41

Surface Exploration has Identified Additional Potential Drill Targets

The 2020 oriented core data, in combination with 2022 surface data, has been modeled in Vulcan and Leapfrog 3D software to define tentative high angle, NE-trending structural corridors. These will be tested with angle holes drilled NW to SW, targeting the Jarbidge rhyolite at the 1,500 to 1,750 meter elevation (see Figure 1). If successful, additional drill results could allow Western Exploration to expand its existing mineral resource within the Jarbidge rhyolite at Gravel Creek.

Outcrop and subcrop samples 1.0 kilometer NE of Gravel Creek support exploration potential

Of broader exploration significance, the 2022 data gives additional support for the exploration potential associated with strong, multi-element soil anomaly, which extends 2.0 kilometers to the NE of the Gravel Creek area, parallel to a density anomaly which extends from Wood Gulch through Gravel Creek and to the NE (see Figure 3). Rock outcrop/sub crop sampling of a small area of alteration and veining 1.0 kilometer NE of the Gravel Creek resource in the NE Badger area returned Au-Ag-As-Sb-Mo values comparable to the levels seen directly over the Gravel Creek deposit. The 1.61 g/t Au sample from the NE Badger anomaly is the highest-grade surface gold value collected to-date in the Jarbidge rhyolite and the highly anomalous Mo (up to 256 ppm) is suggestive of a upflow zone within the hydrothermal system (see Table 1 and Figure 4).

About the Aura Project

As outlined in the Technical Report (which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")), the Aura Project has well established infrastructure including year-round accessibility by highway and county-maintained road and nearby access to water and electricity (see Figure 5). Western Exploration has exploration, development, and mining rights on 930 hectares of privately owned fee lands through a mineral lease agreement with a local landowner and may purchase those fee lands at any time for the development of Doby George.

The 6,000-hectare Aura Project has identified mineral resources in three different deposits (Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch), as supported by the Technical Report (see Table 4 below).

Table 4. Updated mineral resource estimates for the Aura Project as contained in the 2021 Technical Report

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE(1)

Indicated

Inferred

Tonnes

Au (g/t)

Au
(ozs)

Ag (g/t)

Ag
(ozs)

AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (oz.)

Tonnes

Au (g/t)

Au
(ozs)

Ag (g/t)

Ag
(ozs)

AuEq (g/t)

AuEq (oz.)

Doby George(2)

12,922,000

0.98

407,000

-

-

0.98

407,000

4,999,000

0.73

118,000

-

-

0.73

118,000

Wood Gulch(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,359,000

0.66

93,000

5.80

808,000

0.74

104,543

Gravel Creek(4)

1,315,000

4.73

200,000

75.0

3,169,000

5.81

245,271

2,744,000

4.16

367,000

60.20

5,307,000

5.02

442,814

TOTAL

14,237,000

1.33

607,000

75.0

3,169,000

1.43

652,271

12,102,000

1.48

578,000

15.74

6,115,000

1.71

665,357

Notes:

(1) Au equivalent oz assumes US$1,800 per oz Au and 70:1 ratio of Ag:Au.
(2) Pit constrained 0.2 g/t AuEq cutoff for oxide, 0.4 g/t Au cutoff for mixed and 1.4 g/t Au cutoff for unoxidized.
(3) Pit constrained 0.2 g/t AuEq cutoff.
(4) 3.0 g/t Au cutoff.

See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources" below.

About Western Exploration

Born from a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company, today Western Exploration is composed of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aims to lead Western Exploration to becoming a premiere gold and silver development company in North America. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Aura gold-silver project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada, and includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Additional information regarding Western Exploration and the Aura Project can be found on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

Qualified Person Approval

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Aura Project, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Legacy drill intercepts are reported at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff, with assays uncut. Exploration program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and the interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted approximately every 20th sample into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Surface geochemical samples are generally only at anomalous levels and are never used in resource calculations. However, professionally prepared standards were inserted into the sample sequence submitted to ALS CHEMEX to maintain control on assays for comparison purposes. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" for further details regarding the risks facing Western Exploration.

For additional information on the Aura Project, please see the Technical Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Western Exploration's issuer profile and on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM) incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, although there are some differences in the two standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits contain in this release may not be comparable with information made public by U.S. companies that report in accordance with S-K 1300.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the focus and results of the surface exploration program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; and the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward?looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Appendix 1: Complete list of 2023 surface rock samples in Discovery Hill and N. Badger areas.

Area

Sample #

Easting (m)*

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Au ppm

Ag ppm

As ppm

Mo ppm

Sb ppm

Azimuth

Dip

Discovery Hill

AU22-134a

586,945

4,615,927

2137

0.43

26.0

262

8

39

350

90

AU22-135

586,952

4,615,930

2138

1.12

59.1

370

5

71

155

80

AU22-136

586,969

4,615,918

2141

0.80

31.3

452

4

43

50

80

AU22-137

587,001

4,615,908

2145

0.31

14.2

1045

6

50

230

65

AU22-138

587,005

4,615,908

2148

0.28

12.4

416

5

29

52

90

AU22-139

587,008

4,615,907

2148

0.49

24.6

745

6

46

215

70

AU22-140

587,018

4,615,907

2153

0.50

28.8

358

6

92

60

90

AU22-141

587,021

4,615,906

2151

0.55

34.4

532

8

81

235

80

AU22-142

587,023

4,615,906

2151

0.59

42.7

446

8

147

350

70

AU22-143

587,026

4,615,906

2153

0.60

37.6

547

7

111

335

90

AU22-144

587,029

4,615,906

2153

0.52

48.2

334

7

87

50

80

AU22-145

587,032

4,615,906

2153

0.01

0.7

14

3

4

25

70

AU22-146

587,037

4,615,906

2155

0.67

41.7

625

8

156

65

90

AU22-147

587,040

4,615,906

2155

0.40

15.4

534

8

48

325

70

AU22-148

587,041

4,615,906

2155

0.23

14.1

329

8

34

225

60

AU22-149

587,043

4,615,906

2153

0.01

2.6

158

7

9

200

16

AU22-150

587,044

4,615,906

2153

0.26

14.4

373

6

37

35

55

AU22-151

587,048

4,615,906

2150

0.19

10.2

379

6

34

55

75

AU22-152

587,052

4,615,906

2149

0.12

11.0

196

8

29

38

84

AU22-153

587,053

4,615,906

2148

0.13

13.1

240

3

13

42

74

AU22-154

587,071

4,615,908

2148

0.01

0.9

26

7

3

330

70

AU22-155

587,074

4,615,908

2145

0.57

17.9

443

226

80

325

40

AU22-156

587,079

4,615,910

2149

0.02

0.9

83

4

12

345

75

AU22-157

587,088

4,615,914

2149

0.32

11.4

591

9

33

305

60

AU22-158

587,095

4,615,917

2149

0.03

1.5

80

5

8

320

55

AU22-159

587,096

4,615,918

2149

0.66

21.7

456

12

92

270

85

AU22-160

587,096

4,615,919

2150

0.10

1.2

209

8

15

5

80

AU22-161

587,098

4,615,921

2149

0.35

14.6

501

15

34

280

73

AU22-162

587,102

4,615,925

2147

0.53

24.5

217

11

33

265

80

AU22-163

587,111

4,615,934

2148

0.27

10.3

309

13

35

260

80

AU22-164

587,134

4,615,950

2149

0.19

7.6

307

8

30

60

90

AU22-165

587,148

4,615,953

2147

0.09

4.7

497

48

18

95

90

AU22-166

587,171

4,615,964

2152

0.34

6.2

333

3

33

325

65

AU22-167

587,071

4,615,842

2132

0.23

3.4

560

3

25

35

65

AU22-168

587,051

4,615,852

2130

0.38

7.2

632

6

30

55

85

AU22-169

586,988

4,615,868

2132

0.70

22.1

630

14

85

55

75

AU22-170

586,956

4,615,873

2122

0.98

92.2

781

160

186

85

80

AU22-171

586,961

4,615,865

2120

0.10

6.2

471

10

18

175

85

AU22-172

586,974

4,615,851

2119

0.87

23.8

904

6

34

50

90

AU22-173

586,999

4,615,837

2117

0.05

1.4

181

3

20

335

45

AU22-174

587,199

4,615,876

2109

0.60

19.4

636

17

59

320

75

AU22-175

587,004

4,615,942

2168

0.01

<0.2

25

1

<2

350

73

AU22-176

587,002

4,615,945

2165

0.01

<0.2

16

3

2

10

75

AU22-177

586,999

4,615,946

2163

0.68

15.6

753

5

50

75

90

AU22-178

586,993

4,615,950

2163

0.59

15.7

592

5

49

250

75

AU22-179

587,159

4,616,009

2173

0.25

10.1

982

21

36

280

55

AU22-180

587,152

4,616,003

2173

0.07

4.1

371

7

12

240

55

AU22-181

587,017

4,615,958

2172

0.21

17.3

386

5

22

350

65

AU22-182

587,015

4,615,960

2173

0.54

22.3

792

5

45

255

80

AU22-183

586,993

4,615,975

2173

0.01

1.0

126

6

14

60

80

AU22-184

586,969

4,616,126

2201

0.07

32.2

283

6

45

255

25

AU22-185

586,969

4,616,110

2200

0.38

33.0

436

6

100

35

90

AU22-186

586,979

4,616,100

2204

0.30

16.2

318

7

38

55

90

AU22-187

586,981

4,616,097

2201

0.33

9.8

575

6

46

60

90

AU22-188

586,994

4,616,084

2204

0.01

0.6

105

6

9

10

90

AU22-189

586,997

4,616,079

2204

0.25

5.4

473

6

21

180

80

AU22-190

587,026

4,616,040

2197

0.02

0.6

82

3

8

65

85

AU22-191

587,055

4,616,027

2195

0.02

0.9

101

4

6

20

85

AU22-192

587,068

4,616,022

2194

0.04

1.0

229

3

9

10

70

AU22-193

587,069

4,616,022

2194

0.01

0.3

58

4

5

255

85

AU22-194

586,993

4,616,055

2199

0.02

0.8

134

13

5

350

73

AU22-195

586,980

4,616,061

2198

0.03

3.1

86

13

17

40

90

N. Badger

781634

587,872

4,616,714

-

0.23

36.4

416

351

34

781636

587,778

4,616,689

-

0.22

8.4

627

4

44

781638

587,872

4,616,714

-

1.62

19.4

1355

26

84

781640

587,784

4,616,685

-

0.04

3.4

198

5

7

781645

587,874

4,616,715

-

0.53

21.8

902

56

49

781647

587,866

4,617,714

-

0.72

42.3

672

224

48

781649

587,871

4,616,713

-

1.21

36.2

1130

46

73

781651

587,789

4,616,701

-

0.09

3.0

150

5

6

All analyses by ALS Chemex: gold by AuAA23 and other elements by ME-ICP41

* UTM Coordinates: NAD 83, Zone11



Contact

For more information please contact:

Darcy Marud
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (775) 329-8119
Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Telephone: (775) 240-4172
Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com


