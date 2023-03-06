Western Exploration Announces Additional Exploration Results at Gravel Creek

Focusing Exploration on High Grade Gold Silver Veins

Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX; OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce the results of its surface exploration work program on the Gravel Creek resource area of the Aura Project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005310/en/

Figure 1. Cross section through Gravel Creek deposit, highlighting +5.0 g/t Au intercepts in legacy holes in the Miocene Jarbidge rhyolite overlying/adjacent to the Gravel Creek deposit area. Potential NE-trending structures with intercepts between the 1,500 and 1,750 meter elevations will be targeted with oriented core drilling in the upcoming field season. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Highlights from the work include:

Rock geochemistry and detailed structural mapping completed in 2022 support the concept of NE-trending structures as a secondary ore control to the Gravel Creek system, which were noted in 2020 oriented core.

An area with multiple high-grade Au-Ag vein intercepts of up to 40.05 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag in the overlying felsic volcanic rocks will be targeted for drilling, focusing on NE trending structural zones with potential to expand resources.

Au-Ag-As-Sb-Mo anomalies in soil and rock geochemistry occur up to 2.0 kilometers to the NE of the Gravel Creek resource, further extending the exploration potential.

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, said, "Western Exploration has long believed in the potential to greatly expand resources within the Wood Gulch/Gravel Creek mineralized system, and this data gives us additional confidence for drilling in the upcoming field season. The integration of structural alteration and geochemical data with the oriented core from hole WG450 has brought a greater understanding of the controls on the high-grade veins in the Jarbidge rhyolite overlying and peripheral to the Gravel Creek deposit. Oriented core is planned to verify structural trends and continuity of mineralization, with the ultimate goal of adding the known mineralization into the project resource base. The data also gives us further encouragement to continue to evaluate the Gravel Creek resource area for new areas of mineralization."

Multiple High Grade Gold and Silver Vein Drill Intercepts above and Peripheral to the Gravel Creek Deposit

Previous drilling, as reported in the Company's current technical report, titled "2021 Updated Resource Estimates and Technical Report For the Aura Gold-Silver Project, Elko County, Nevada" dated October 20, 2021 (with an effective date of October 14, 2021) (the "Technical Report"), has intersected multiple Au-Ag bearing vein intercepts in the Miocene Jarbidge volcanics overlying and lateral to the Gravel Creek deposit (see Tables 1 and 2), with grades up to 40.05 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag. A cross section through the deposit shows intercepts of over 30.0 g/t AuEq in the Jarbidge rhyolite lie between the 1,500 and 1,750 meter elevation range, which corresponds to best grades in the main resource zone in the Frost Creek tuff (see Figure 1). None of these Jarbidge-hosted intercepts have been included in previous resource calculations, due to the uncertainty of orientation.

One core hole drilled in 2020 was angled SE to NW to test for the presence of NE trending vein zones within the Jarbidge rhyolite. Hole WG450 was drilled 190 meters NE of the Gravel Creek resource and intersected three high grade vein zones, carrying 1.52 meters at 4.07 g/t Au and 363 g/t Ag, 1.83 meters at 7.22 g/t Au and 334. 3 g/t Ag, and 0.3 meters at 37.1 g/t Au and 1,951 g/t Ag (see Table 2). The second intercept, as well as four smaller quartz-pyrite-marcasite vein zones, had strikes of N45-68E with dips from 65-90NW.

Table 1. Summary of historic +5.0 g/t AuEq intercepts in the Jarbidge rhyolite, sorted by elevation. The intercepts (+30.0 g/t AuEq) lie between the 1,500 and 1,750-meter elevations. The drill results are reported in the Technical Report. True widths are currently unknown but estimated to be between 25% and 75% of drill widths.

Hole Elevation (m) From (m) To (m) Drill Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t (70:1) WG448 2175 234.57 235.58 1.01 6.87 177.0 9.40 WG377 1941 239.27 242.32 3.05 6.19 69.3 7.18 WG376 1922 269.75 271.27 1.52 13.25 18.7 13.52 WG450 1910 226.47 227.99 1.52 4.07 363.0 9.26 WG450 1886 254.20 256.03 1.83 7.22 334.3 12.00 WG427 1840 376.43 377.95 1.52 8.39 79.1 9.52 WG422 1828 385.57 388.61 3.04 7.49 304.4 11.84 WG417 1758 440.44 443.48 3.04 40.05 1144.0 56.39 WG450 1746 409.93 410.23 0.30 37.10 1951.0 64.97 WG374 1733 466.34 467.87 1.53 15.40 15.7 15.62 WG379 1712 480.06 489.20 9.14 41.55 130.8 43.42 WG374 1710 487.68 495.30 7.62 25.60 75.2 26.67 WG434 1707 477.01 478.74 1.73 13.05 480.0 19.91 WG434 1692 490.73 493.78 3.05 12.02 549.0 19.86 WG377 1647 541.02 542.54 1.52 24.30 1655.0 47.94 WG377 1621 563.88 565.40 1.52 26.00 713.0 36.19 WG401 1620 562.36 563.88 1.52 12.65 384.0 18.14 WG434 1617 568.45 569.98 1.53 5.53 1.1 5.55 WG377 1608 576.07 577.60 1.53 11.25 385.0 16.75 WG401 1606 576.07 577.60 1.53 5.12 74.8 6.19 WG445 1602 612.95 615.39 2.44 35.60 28.6 36.01 WG434 1597 588.26 590.40 2.14 29.65 900.2 42.51 WG377 1584 603.50 608.80 5.30 23.36 799.2 34.78 WG401 1547 635.51 638.56 3.05 5.68 25.7 6.05

Table 2. Collar coordinates for Gravel Creek holes referenced in Table 1.

Hole East North Elev Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Type WG374 587,182 4,616,091 2,183 263.1 -66 646.2 RC WG376 587,239 4,616,231 2,193 253.2 -90 830.6 RC WG377 587,194 4,616,092 2,182 101.5 -89 780.3 RC WG379 587,179 4,616,191 2,196 220.3 -90 698.0 RC WG401 587,181 4,616,094 2,182 270.2 -85 968.4 RC/Core WG417 587,302 4,616,299 2,197 274.0 -81 898.3 RC/Core WG422 586,825 4,616,100 2,167 90.7 -58 623.6 RC/Core WG427 587,182 4,616,351 2,198 270.7 -71 893.7 Core WG434 587,351 4,616,160 2,175 237.3 -78 985.9 Core WG445 587,223 4,616,266 2,195 231.4 -73 821.9 Core WG448 587,303 4,616,130 2,176 241.7 -66 669.8 Core WG450 587,536 4,616,045 2,110 292.5 -60 691.9 Core UTM Coordinates NAD83, Zone 11

Additional Geochemistry and Structural Mapping at Gravel Creek

Rock geochemistry and detailed structural mapping completed in 2022 on Discovery Hill above the Gravel Creek resource area provides additional evidence supporting the concept of NE-trending structures as a secondary ore control to the Gravel Creek system. Systematic mapping and sampling of veins and hydrothermal breccia dikes on Discovery Hill, approximately 400 meters vertically above the Gravel Creek deposit, has shown that mineralized samples show a strong preferred orientation of N50-85E/235-265SW, dipping over 80 degrees to the NW or SE (see Table 3 and Figure 2).

Table 3. Select 2022 Rock Geochemical Results from Gravel Creek Discovery Hill and NE Badger areas*. A complete list of assays is included in Appendix 1.

AREA Sample # Au ppm Ag ppm Ag/Au ratio As ppm Sb ppm Mo ppm Azimuth * Dip DISCOVERY HILL AU22-172 0.87 23.8 27 904 34 6 50 90 AU22-136 0.80 31.3 39 452 43 4 50 80 AU22-144 0.52 48.2 93 334 87 7 50 80 AU22-169 0.70 22.1 32 630 85 14 55 75 AU22-140 0.50 28.8 57 358 92 6 60 90 AU22-146 0.67 41.7 63 625 156 8 65 90 AU22-177 0.68 15.6 23 753 50 5 75 90 AU22-170 0.98 92.2 94 781 186 160 85 80 AU22-135 1.12 59.1 53 370 71 5 155 80 AU22-141 0.55 34.4 63 532 81 8 235 80 AU22-178 0.59 15.7 27 592 49 5 250 75 AU22-182 0.54 22.3 41 792 45 5 255 80 AU22-162 0.53 24.5 47 217 33 11 265 80 AU22-159 0.66 21.7 33 456 92 12 270 85 AU22-174 0.60 19.4 32 636 59 17 320 75 AU22-155 0.57 17.9 31 443 80 226 325 40 AU22-143 0.60 37.6 63 547 111 7 335 90 AU22-142 0.59 42.7 72 446 147 8 350 70 * Samples > 0.5 ppm Au, sorted by Azimuth (full set of sample assays in Appendix 1) AREA Sample # Au ppm Ag ppm Ag/Au ratio As ppm Sb ppm Mo ppm N. BADGER 781634 0.23 36.4 160 416 34 351 781636 0.22 8.4 39 627 44 4 781638 1.62 19.4 12 1355 84 26 781640 0.04 3.4 97 198 7 5 781645 0.53 21.8 41 902 49 56 781647 0.72 42.3 58 672 48 224 781649 1.21 36.2 30 1130 73 46 781651 0.09 3.0 35 150 6 5 All analyses by ALS Chemex: gold by AuAA23 and other elements by ME-ICP41

Surface Exploration has Identified Additional Potential Drill Targets

The 2020 oriented core data, in combination with 2022 surface data, has been modeled in Vulcan and Leapfrog 3D software to define tentative high angle, NE-trending structural corridors. These will be tested with angle holes drilled NW to SW, targeting the Jarbidge rhyolite at the 1,500 to 1,750 meter elevation (see Figure 1). If successful, additional drill results could allow Western Exploration to expand its existing mineral resource within the Jarbidge rhyolite at Gravel Creek.

Outcrop and subcrop samples 1.0 kilometer NE of Gravel Creek support exploration potential

Of broader exploration significance, the 2022 data gives additional support for the exploration potential associated with strong, multi-element soil anomaly, which extends 2.0 kilometers to the NE of the Gravel Creek area, parallel to a density anomaly which extends from Wood Gulch through Gravel Creek and to the NE (see Figure 3). Rock outcrop/sub crop sampling of a small area of alteration and veining 1.0 kilometer NE of the Gravel Creek resource in the NE Badger area returned Au-Ag-As-Sb-Mo values comparable to the levels seen directly over the Gravel Creek deposit. The 1.61 g/t Au sample from the NE Badger anomaly is the highest-grade surface gold value collected to-date in the Jarbidge rhyolite and the highly anomalous Mo (up to 256 ppm) is suggestive of a upflow zone within the hydrothermal system (see Table 1 and Figure 4).

About the Aura Project

As outlined in the Technical Report (which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")), the Aura Project has well established infrastructure including year-round accessibility by highway and county-maintained road and nearby access to water and electricity (see Figure 5). Western Exploration has exploration, development, and mining rights on 930 hectares of privately owned fee lands through a mineral lease agreement with a local landowner and may purchase those fee lands at any time for the development of Doby George.

The 6,000-hectare Aura Project has identified mineral resources in three different deposits (Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch), as supported by the Technical Report (see Table 4 below).

Table 4. Updated mineral resource estimates for the Aura Project as contained in the 2021 Technical Report

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE(1) Indicated Inferred Tonnes Au (g/t) Au

(ozs) Ag (g/t) Ag

(ozs) AuEq (g/t) AuEq (oz.) Tonnes Au (g/t) Au

(ozs) Ag (g/t) Ag

(ozs) AuEq (g/t) AuEq (oz.) Doby George(2) 12,922,000 0.98 407,000 - - 0.98 407,000 4,999,000 0.73 118,000 - - 0.73 118,000 Wood Gulch(3) - - - - - - - 4,359,000 0.66 93,000 5.80 808,000 0.74 104,543 Gravel Creek(4) 1,315,000 4.73 200,000 75.0 3,169,000 5.81 245,271 2,744,000 4.16 367,000 60.20 5,307,000 5.02 442,814 TOTAL 14,237,000 1.33 607,000 75.0 3,169,000 1.43 652,271 12,102,000 1.48 578,000 15.74 6,115,000 1.71 665,357

Notes:

(1) Au equivalent oz assumes US$1,800 per oz Au and 70:1 ratio of Ag:Au.

(2) Pit constrained 0.2 g/t AuEq cutoff for oxide, 0.4 g/t Au cutoff for mixed and 1.4 g/t Au cutoff for unoxidized.

(3) Pit constrained 0.2 g/t AuEq cutoff.

(4) 3.0 g/t Au cutoff.

See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources" below.

About Western Exploration

Born from a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company, today Western Exploration is composed of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aims to lead Western Exploration to becoming a premiere gold and silver development company in North America. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Aura gold-silver project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada, and includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Additional information regarding Western Exploration and the Aura Project can be found on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

Qualified Person Approval

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Aura Project, and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Legacy drill intercepts are reported at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff, with assays uncut. Exploration program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and the interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are inserted approximately every 20th sample into the sample stream for QA/QC purposes by the Company as well as the lab. Surface geochemical samples are generally only at anomalous levels and are never used in resource calculations. However, professionally prepared standards were inserted into the sample sequence submitted to ALS CHEMEX to maintain control on assays for comparison purposes. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" for further details regarding the risks facing Western Exploration.

For additional information on the Aura Project, please see the Technical Report, which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Western Exploration's issuer profile and on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Estimates of Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (CIM) incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. On October 31, 2018, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules ("S-K 1300") that are more closely aligned with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, although there are some differences in the two standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits contain in this release may not be comparable with information made public by U.S. companies that report in accordance with S-K 1300.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the focus and results of the surface exploration program; the accuracy of results from prior exploration activities conducted at the Aura Project; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Doby George, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek mineral deposits; future drilling at the Aura Project; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; and the ability to expand the existing mineral resources at the Aura Project. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in respect of the Aura Project; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward?looking statements and forward-looking information made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Appendix 1: Complete list of 2023 surface rock samples in Discovery Hill and N. Badger areas.

Area Sample # Easting (m)* Northing (m) Elevation (m) Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Mo ppm Sb ppm Azimuth Dip Discovery Hill AU22-134a 586,945 4,615,927 2137 0.43 26.0 262 8 39 350 90 AU22-135 586,952 4,615,930 2138 1.12 59.1 370 5 71 155 80 AU22-136 586,969 4,615,918 2141 0.80 31.3 452 4 43 50 80 AU22-137 587,001 4,615,908 2145 0.31 14.2 1045 6 50 230 65 AU22-138 587,005 4,615,908 2148 0.28 12.4 416 5 29 52 90 AU22-139 587,008 4,615,907 2148 0.49 24.6 745 6 46 215 70 AU22-140 587,018 4,615,907 2153 0.50 28.8 358 6 92 60 90 AU22-141 587,021 4,615,906 2151 0.55 34.4 532 8 81 235 80 AU22-142 587,023 4,615,906 2151 0.59 42.7 446 8 147 350 70 AU22-143 587,026 4,615,906 2153 0.60 37.6 547 7 111 335 90 AU22-144 587,029 4,615,906 2153 0.52 48.2 334 7 87 50 80 AU22-145 587,032 4,615,906 2153 0.01 0.7 14 3 4 25 70 AU22-146 587,037 4,615,906 2155 0.67 41.7 625 8 156 65 90 AU22-147 587,040 4,615,906 2155 0.40 15.4 534 8 48 325 70 AU22-148 587,041 4,615,906 2155 0.23 14.1 329 8 34 225 60 AU22-149 587,043 4,615,906 2153 0.01 2.6 158 7 9 200 16 AU22-150 587,044 4,615,906 2153 0.26 14.4 373 6 37 35 55 AU22-151 587,048 4,615,906 2150 0.19 10.2 379 6 34 55 75 AU22-152 587,052 4,615,906 2149 0.12 11.0 196 8 29 38 84 AU22-153 587,053 4,615,906 2148 0.13 13.1 240 3 13 42 74 AU22-154 587,071 4,615,908 2148 0.01 0.9 26 7 3 330 70 AU22-155 587,074 4,615,908 2145 0.57 17.9 443 226 80 325 40 AU22-156 587,079 4,615,910 2149 0.02 0.9 83 4 12 345 75 AU22-157 587,088 4,615,914 2149 0.32 11.4 591 9 33 305 60 AU22-158 587,095 4,615,917 2149 0.03 1.5 80 5 8 320 55 AU22-159 587,096 4,615,918 2149 0.66 21.7 456 12 92 270 85 AU22-160 587,096 4,615,919 2150 0.10 1.2 209 8 15 5 80 AU22-161 587,098 4,615,921 2149 0.35 14.6 501 15 34 280 73 AU22-162 587,102 4,615,925 2147 0.53 24.5 217 11 33 265 80 AU22-163 587,111 4,615,934 2148 0.27 10.3 309 13 35 260 80 AU22-164 587,134 4,615,950 2149 0.19 7.6 307 8 30 60 90 AU22-165 587,148 4,615,953 2147 0.09 4.7 497 48 18 95 90 AU22-166 587,171 4,615,964 2152 0.34 6.2 333 3 33 325 65 AU22-167 587,071 4,615,842 2132 0.23 3.4 560 3 25 35 65 AU22-168 587,051 4,615,852 2130 0.38 7.2 632 6 30 55 85 AU22-169 586,988 4,615,868 2132 0.70 22.1 630 14 85 55 75 AU22-170 586,956 4,615,873 2122 0.98 92.2 781 160 186 85 80 AU22-171 586,961 4,615,865 2120 0.10 6.2 471 10 18 175 85 AU22-172 586,974 4,615,851 2119 0.87 23.8 904 6 34 50 90 AU22-173 586,999 4,615,837 2117 0.05 1.4 181 3 20 335 45 AU22-174 587,199 4,615,876 2109 0.60 19.4 636 17 59 320 75 AU22-175 587,004 4,615,942 2168 0.01 <0.2 25 1 <2 350 73 AU22-176 587,002 4,615,945 2165 0.01 <0.2 16 3 2 10 75 AU22-177 586,999 4,615,946 2163 0.68 15.6 753 5 50 75 90 AU22-178 586,993 4,615,950 2163 0.59 15.7 592 5 49 250 75 AU22-179 587,159 4,616,009 2173 0.25 10.1 982 21 36 280 55 AU22-180 587,152 4,616,003 2173 0.07 4.1 371 7 12 240 55 AU22-181 587,017 4,615,958 2172 0.21 17.3 386 5 22 350 65 AU22-182 587,015 4,615,960 2173 0.54 22.3 792 5 45 255 80 AU22-183 586,993 4,615,975 2173 0.01 1.0 126 6 14 60 80 AU22-184 586,969 4,616,126 2201 0.07 32.2 283 6 45 255 25 AU22-185 586,969 4,616,110 2200 0.38 33.0 436 6 100 35 90 AU22-186 586,979 4,616,100 2204 0.30 16.2 318 7 38 55 90 AU22-187 586,981 4,616,097 2201 0.33 9.8 575 6 46 60 90 AU22-188 586,994 4,616,084 2204 0.01 0.6 105 6 9 10 90 AU22-189 586,997 4,616,079 2204 0.25 5.4 473 6 21 180 80 AU22-190 587,026 4,616,040 2197 0.02 0.6 82 3 8 65 85 AU22-191 587,055 4,616,027 2195 0.02 0.9 101 4 6 20 85 AU22-192 587,068 4,616,022 2194 0.04 1.0 229 3 9 10 70 AU22-193 587,069 4,616,022 2194 0.01 0.3 58 4 5 255 85 AU22-194 586,993 4,616,055 2199 0.02 0.8 134 13 5 350 73 AU22-195 586,980 4,616,061 2198 0.03 3.1 86 13 17 40 90 N. Badger 781634 587,872 4,616,714 - 0.23 36.4 416 351 34 781636 587,778 4,616,689 - 0.22 8.4 627 4 44 781638 587,872 4,616,714 - 1.62 19.4 1355 26 84 781640 587,784 4,616,685 - 0.04 3.4 198 5 7 781645 587,874 4,616,715 - 0.53 21.8 902 56 49 781647 587,866 4,617,714 - 0.72 42.3 672 224 48 781649 587,871 4,616,713 - 1.21 36.2 1130 46 73 781651 587,789 4,616,701 - 0.09 3.0 150 5 6 All analyses by ALS Chemex: gold by AuAA23 and other elements by ME-ICP41 * UTM Coordinates: NAD 83, Zone11

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005310/en/

Contact

For more information please contact:

Darcy Marud

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (775) 329-8119

Email: dmarud@westernexploration.com

Nichole Cowles

Investor Relations

Telephone: (775) 240-4172

Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com