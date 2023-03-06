Latin Metals Provides Update on AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Activities

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2023 - Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update regarding exploration activities on various properties included in an existing option agreement with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. ("AngloGold"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG, ASX: AGG) under the terms of which AngloGold has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects.



"AngloGold initiated exploration at Organullo only two weeks after signing the definitive option with Latin Metals in mid-2022, and it has advanced the project quickly to the point where it has drill-ready targets. The main advantage of working with major mining companies is the technical excellence and experience that they bring to a project," stated Keith Henderson, President & CEO of Latin Metals. "AngloGold has assembled an experienced technical team, and its exploration approach has resulted in the definition of new targets for drill testing at Organullo."

AngloGold Exploration Plans

AngloGold has received permits to complete a helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey ahead of planned drilling. A drill permit has been submitted for up to 11,900m (up to 39 drill holes) on the Breccia Hill, Axel, and Nemo targets (Plate 1).





Plate 1: Photograph showing the surface expression of the Breccia Hill, Axel and Nemo targets. These targets represent three adjacent advanced argillic footprints over a 6km strike length, and none have seen any previous drilling. Photograph looking east towards the historically producing Julio Verne mine.

Identification of three advanced argillic alteration centres over a 6km strike length is a significant step forward for the project. AngloGold's current plans include 7,000m of Phase 1 drilling in 2023, which will be completed with two drill rigs subject to receipt of drill permits.

