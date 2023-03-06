NEO Battery Materials Appoints Former Executive Vice President of Multi-Billion South Korean Chemical Manufacturing Company as Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, March 06, 2023 - (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)



Appointed Dr. S. G. Kim, a Silicon/Polymer Material and Chemical Technology Development Expert, as Chief Technology Officer

Former Executive Vice President and Head of R&D of Hanwha Solutions, a South Korean Chemical Manufacturing Conglomerate with $10B in Sales and $8B Market Capitalization Held Previous Executive Level Leadership Role at Momentive, Global 2 nd Largest Silicon Product Company, including Dow Chemical Corporation, LG Innotek, and Samsung Fine Chemicals

Will Lead Technology Development and Strategy for Timely Commercialization of NEO Silicon Anode Materials on a Full-Time Basis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company"), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce that Dr. S. G. Kim, a silicon/polymer material and chemical technology development expert, has been appointed as NEO's Chief Technology Officer ("CTO").

Dr. Kim served as the Executive Vice President and Head of R&D of Hanwha Solutions' Advanced Materials Division, the chemical manufacturing arm of the South Korean conglomerate with sales amassing 10 billion USD. With responsibilities ranging from new product development and commercial plant construction, Dr. Kim led Hanwha Solutions to nearly double new product sales and expand the core technology portfolio by leading several value-added projects for global automotive, aerospace, and electronics companies. Dr. Kim additionally led inorganic growth efforts by closing two M&A transactions that fortified Hanwha's hydrogen and electronics business between 2021 and 2022.

Dr. S. G. Kim, CTO of NEO, commented, "I am more than excited to join NEO's roadmap to commercialization. Based on my decades of experience in chemical product R&D, the promise, performance, and potential of NEO's silicon anode material are currently unmatched by any other competitor, and I have strong confidence to apply my expertise and lead NEO's R&D team for our products to be integrated into every electric vehicle batteries. NEO will explore additional business opportunities through my existing global business and R&D network."

Prior to joining Hanwha Solutions, Dr. Kim held tenure as the global R&D leader at Momentive Performance Materials, the second-largest global manufacturer of silicon-based products. Likewise, Dr. Kim successfully increased new product viability and led manufacturing plant construction to supply critical components to Momentive's global electronics customers. Previously, Dr. Kim also served in senior research positions at the Dow Chemical Company, LG Innotek, and Samsung Fine Chemicals.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, commented, "With Dr. Kim's successful track record of chemical product development in the silicon, polymer, and lithium-ion battery space, we now have a full-fledged leadership and technology team to expedite NEO's silicon anode innovation and to advance our relationships with global battery industry players. Dr. Kim's experience in leading global technology companies and his extensive business network will allow NEO to gain new strategic, value-enhancing opportunities for growth."

Dr. Kim received his Ph.D. in chemical engineering and applied chemistry from the University of Toronto, Canada, and obtained his bachelor's and master's in chemical engineering from Inha University, South Korea. He has published high-impact journals in the field of polymers and nanocomposites and retains 15 patents related to polymers, coatings, and silicon-based materials.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-355-6463

shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at?www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.