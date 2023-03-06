/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trade Resumption - NB, issued 06-Mar-2023 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the resumption time has been updated. The resumption time should be '1:45 PM' and not '1:10 PM' as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
IIROC Trade Resumption - NB
TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
Contact For further information about IIROC's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure (https://www.iiroc.ca/news-and-publications/halts-and-resumptions) at www.iiroc.ca under the Halts and Resumptions tab. Please note that IIROC staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about IIROC, contact IIROC's Complaints and Inquiries team at inquiries@iiroc.ca or 1-877-442-4322 (Option 2). For company-related enquiries, contact the company directly.
