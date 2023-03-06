E79 Resources Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, March 6, 2023 - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 1,575,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a five-year term expiring March 6, 2028. The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options bear a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with CSE policies.

ABOUT E79 RESOURCES CORP.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region.

Patrick Donnelly

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: patrick@E79resources.com Website: www.E79resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

