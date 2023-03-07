Lithium North Project Acquired By DIOS, James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, March 07, 2023 - Dios Exploration (TSX-V: DOS) reports having acquired large Lithium North project some 12-20 km north of its Lithium33 property totalling 136 wholly-owned claims for 7142 hectares in James Bay prolific lithium region of Quebec, Canada.



Lithium North covers two pegmatite prospective sections: 1) NE-SW striking 13 km-long section and 2) NW-SE 6 km long one, both hosting porphyritic/pegmatitic granodiorite with pegmatite pockets and 5-50% dykes, wrapped around a magnetic biotite granite.

Lithium North lies within a greenstone belt sub-province and outside the limits of former Tyrell Sea (so its sediment values are more reliable as they were not swept all over the sea). Dios' project is well located at the head of significant (30km-long) cluster of lake sediment anomalies (Li over 8ppm, up to very high 100.6ppm; Rb over 10ppm, up to 72ppm; Cs over 2ppm, up to very high 8ppm).

The claims are also located near a magnetic NS & NE lineaments swarm crosscutting general NW magnetic trend. They host lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (27, 21.5, 14.6, 12.7& 8ppmLi) combined with other anomalous critical elements (30.5 & 13.9ppmRb; Cs>2ppm, up to 8ppm) near pegmatitic outcrops.

Lithium North is located about 60 km ENE of Allkem James Bay/Cyr lithium deposit (40.3Mt @1.40%Li2O resource) and 40-50km north of Rose deposit (26.3Mt @ 0.87% Li2O & 138 ppm Ta2O5 resources). Geochemical signature of Lithium North is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect, which was discovered and drilled during former joint Dios/Sirios Resources project under supervision of H. Desbiens P.Geo M.Sc., V-P & 43-101 Q. P. who reviewed this release and next campaign.

Dios has 121 M shares outstanding; 5.2 M options @ $0.11; 9 M wts @ $0.20 exp. Sept.23. Dios owns 1,190 claims for 66,114 hectares in James Bay.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0230bfd-cc77-45c2-a076-337b6411358d